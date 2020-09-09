FALL CREEK — It’s never easy to take over a high school football program. It takes time to learn the ins and outs of the roster you inherited, to build a connection and trust with the kids and install new playbooks and terminology.
But it might be harder than ever to orchestrate a transition right now, with the coronavirus pandemic throwing every aspect of prep sports out of whack.
New Fall Creek head man Tyler Mickelson knew this season would likely be an unusual one when he was hired for his first head coaching job in April.
That doesn’t make his predicament any easier as he and his staff work to prepare a young squad with less than two weeks separating the first day of practice and the team’s season-opening scrimmage. There’s truly no time to waste.
“If you were to add up the hours that you lose by not having a regular summer camp, it’s a lot,” Mickelson said as his team stretched for its second practice Wednesday. “Now condensing all of that in two weeks leading up to a preseason scrimmage, and then doing that after school days. In the summer they get to live like NFL players, they get to show up, they get to go through longer practices, have some chalk talk sessions. You don’t get that this year.”
That’s all before mentioning the Fall Creek players have gone through three head coaches in a two-year span, and the restrictions the Crickets are under as they follow the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s order during practice time. Players are staying six feet apart, which obviously takes away any opportunity to tackle. Fall Creek is allowed to share equipment now, something the team couldn’t do in the summer, which makes passing and handing off a football possible.
“So installing a new plan, with new guys, with limited time, with practices looking different, it has been tough,” Mickelson said. “But we are ready though. No excuses.”
Mickelson said the team is following similar protocols to fellow Eau Claire County public schools Altoona and Augusta. Altoona leadership has said the school cannot play games in WIAA-deemed high-risk sports — football, volleyball and boys soccer — until a change is made to the health order removing the need for six feet of social distancing between households. Mickelson had no comment on whether Fall Creek is working under a similar understanding.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department updates its order every two weeks. The current order runs through Sept. 17, while the Crickets are scheduled to play their season-opening scrimmage a day later against Neillsville/Granton.
As for the work on the field, Mickelson said he’s relied on his senior leaders, who have kept in close contact with the rest of the team during a tumultuous period. The Crickets had 50 players running through drills on a dreary, rainy afternoon Wednesday, and the former quarterback-turned-coach said he hasn’t heard anyone complain.
“These seniors’ ability to show up and to show up with the right attitude has been nothing short of amazing,” Mickelson said. “They’re such a great group of seniors and they are hungry for success. That’s what’s getting us through. If this was a soft group, or a group that didn’t have a lot of mental toughness, I don’t think we’d be where we are today.”
Senior running back and linebacker Jack Monnier credited Mickelson’s previous communication, notably the team’s summer contact days, for limiting the learning crunch. He and a few of his teammates also participated in 7-on-7 work over the summer with players from surrounding school districts, keeping them in shape and creating an opportunity to build confidence.”
“I actually think we’re doing pretty good,” Monnier said. “Everybody’s learning. Everybody’s listening.”
“We’re just not ones to complain,” added quarterback and defensive lineman Riley Wathke. “We just have to take the situation at hand and adjust.”
Fall Creek is looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2019. Mickelson and his players aren’t dwelling on the past, though.
“It’s a new age of Fall Creek football,” Mickelson said. “It’s something that the kids are embracing.”