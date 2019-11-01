It didn’t take Eau Claire Regis long to show who was the boss.
And it came in a familiar way.
On the Ramblers first offensive play, Tristan Root broke through the Colby defense and sprinted 58 yards for a touchdown and it led to a 36-0 shutout of Colby in the second round of the Division 6 playoffs Friday night at Carson Park with the temperatures in the 30s.
“It sure helps to get a touchdown on the first play,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said.
Root went on to score three touchdowns in all and pass for a fourth in another outstanding performance as the Ramblers stayed unbeaten in 11 games.
“That wasn’t expected,” Colby coach Jim Hagen said of Root’s opening romp. “But you have to bounce back.
“Against Root, you have to be aware of him at all times. He’s just simply hard to tackle.”
Obviously it was more than the Regis senior running back, whose final touchdown on a sensational nine-yard run seemingly through the entire Hornet’s defense gave him 101 for the game.
The line opened the way for 308 rushing yards in all and the defense allowed just 87 total yards against a dangerous Colby team that ran up 35 points in its opening playoff win last week.
“It might have been our best defensive performance of the year,” said Brenner, who saw his team repeat a 40-9 win at Colby during the regular season. “The guys up front showed their speed and that had a big effect.”
Strong and talented Colby running backs Tyler Klement and Gavino Lopez, who teamed up for 323 rushing yards in last weeks win, were limited to just 61 yards in 27 tries.
With Regis ahead 22-0 at halftime, the Ramblers first unit got to play the most part of a whole game for one of the first times this season.
And eight running backs contributed behind the hard charging line. Following Root, Hayden Reinders added 72 yards and Aaron Haselwander 58, scoring two of the touchdowns.
“Our goal is to stay humble and hungry and the kids have taken it to heart,” Brenner said. “We’re excited to have another week together.”
Following Root’s early scoring run, the Ramblers marched 62 yards to make it 15-0 on a 2-yard run by Aaron Haselwander on the first play of the second period.
Moment’s later at the Hornets’ 44 after a Luke Rooney interception, Root took a pitchout on the first play and lofted a long pass to Haselwander, who was wide open and eased into the end zone.
Opening the third period, Root’s 5-yard run capped a 13-play, 65-yard drive to make it 29-0 and midway through the fourth, Regis drove 62 yards to get its final score on Root’s tour through the defense on a 9-yard run.
“We were banged up some,” Hagen said of his injured squad. “But hats off to Regis, that’s a fine football team.”
Colby (8-3) reached Regis territory only twice in the game and once on back-to-back 15 yard penalties.
The wins advances Regis to round three next Friday when it hosts Spring Valley, which put away Unity in impressive fashion Friday.
REGIS 36, COLBY 0
Colby 0 0 0 0 – 0
Regis 7 15 7 7 — 36
First Quarter
R – Tristan Root 58 run (Hayden Reinders run), 8:47
Second Quarter
R – Aaron Haselwander 2 run (Root kick), 11:52
R – Haselwander 44 pass from Root (Root kick), 10:19
Third Quarter
R – Root 5 run (Root kick), 5:33
Fourth Quarter
R – Root 9 run (A. Haselwander kick), 3:27
COL ECR
First downs 8 19
Net yards 87 385
by rushing (att-yds)31-58 59-308
by passing 29 77
Passes (comp-att-int)7-15-2 3-6-1
Punts-average 5-31 3-26
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards6-48 8-75
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds)— Colby: Gavino Lopez 12-31, Tyler Klement 15-30, Joe Hawthorne 1-2, Brent Jeske 1-0, Roman Schmitt 2-(-5). ECR: Root 11-101, Reinders 8-72, A. Haselwander 11-58, Gus Theisen 6-23, Brooks Wahl 4-21, Drew Goettl 2-17, Ben Rooney 3-8, Peyton Mayer 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — Colby: Schmitt 7-15-2, 29 yds. ECR: Seelen 1-2-0, 7 yds, Root 1-1-0, 44 yds, JT Koestler 1-3-1, 26 yds.
RECEIVING: Colby: Hawthorne 1-13, Isaac Karl 1-11, Harley Schmelzer 1-11, Klement 1-(-2), Gavino 3-(-4). ECR: A. Haselwander 2-70, Root 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds) — Colby: Brandon Kitty 1-9. ECR: Luke Rooney 1-9, A. Haselwander 1-0.
SACKS (tot-yds) —None.