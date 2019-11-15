CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Regis High School football team wasted no time making its presence known Friday night.
The Ramblers received the ball first and steadily drove down the field, scoring a touchdown in under four minutes. Less than two minutes later, Regis again found paydirt and jumped out to a two-score lead from which it never looked back.
The Ramblers used the strong start to propel themselves past Abbotsford 36-6 in the Division 6 state semifinal at Dorais Field at Chippewa Falls High School. Regis improved to 13-0 on the season and handed the Falcons their only loss of the year. The Ramblers will face St. Mary’s Springs Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Division 6 state championship, their first appearance in the state title game since 2016.
Regis head coach Bryant Brenner said the early scores were crucial to setting the tone and expressed pride in the team.
“These kids have really attacked each challenge week by week,” Brenner said. “(I) can’t say enough about how much they care ... This group of seniors saw us go to state and win a state championship when they were freshmen, and I think that really helped them buy in and work really hard throughout their high school experience to get back down there and get another chance at it.”
Regis utilized a balanced rushing attack and dominant defensive performance to take down the Falcons. The Ramblers tallied 412 total yards, 369 of which came on the ground.
Regis ran for three scores in the first two quarters to take a 22-6 lead into halftime. Tristan Root accounted for two of those touchdowns in the first half and totaled 125 yards and three scores in all.
Root’s first touchdown was from 20 yards out to give the Ramblers a 22-6 lead they took into halftime. His score came one play after a 40-yard run by Aaron Haselwander. Root took a pitch, ran inside the tackles, darted outside, made one defender miss and outran another to the corner of the end zone to put the Ramblers up 15-0 less than six minutes into the game.
Root expressed pride in the team effort and credited the offensive line with paving holes for the Regis stable of running backs.
Root said the team is playing excellent ball at the perfect point in the season.
“We want to be at our best right at the end of the season,” Root said. “We’re right where we want to be.”
Root said the team’s consistent defensive pursuit and sound tackling helped wear down the Falcons. Indeed, Regis only allowed 208 yards and contained dynamic Abbotsford quarterback Dalton Feddick.
The Ramblers did not allow a pass completion and intercepted Feddick twice in the first half. Root picked off a pass a few plays after his second score, a two-yard run. Ben Rooney had an interception with about two minutes left in the first half, stopping a promising drive by the Falcons and helping Regis maintain its double-digit lead.
Abbotsford head coach Jacob Knapmiller said the Ramblers’ talent, depth and rushing attack gradually wore down the Falcons.
Knapmiller called Regis a well-rounded team with strength and speed.
“They’re a machine,” Knapmiller said. “They do what they do and they do it well, and that’s why they’re going to state.”
Regis quarterback Bennett Seelen completed two of three passes, both of which went for touchdowns in the second half. Seelen hit Haselwander from 15 yards out in the third quarter and found Root for a 28-yard strike in the fourth to cap off an excellent performance.
Regis tight end and linebacker Gabe Chenal called the win a team effort. He said the players’ belief and trust in one another has come in handy all season and helped propel them to victory Friday.
“I’ve never been part of something like this; this is so amazing,” Chenal said.
Regis 36, Abbotsford 6
Abbotsford 6 0 0 0 — 6
Regis 15 7 7 7 — 36
First Quarter
R: Thiesen 1 run (Root run), 8:31.
R: Root 20 run (Root kick), 6:33.
A: Mason Wellman 2 run (pass failed), 0:10.
Second Quarter
R: Root 2 run (Root kick), 8:05.
Third Quarter
R: Haselwander 18 pass from Seelen (Root kick), 7:05.
Fourth Quarter
R: Root 28 pass from Seelen (Root kick), 7:53.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Abbotsford (50-208). Regis (38-369) Reinders: 12-150, Root 12-97, Haselwander 7-75,
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Abbotsford (0-8-2-0) Feddick: 0-7-2-0. Regis (2-3-0-43): Seelen 2-3-0-43
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Abbotsford (0-0). Regis (2-43) Root 1-28, Haselwander 1-15.