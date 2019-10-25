ELK MOUND — Elk Mound fed running back Blaze Todd all season, bulldozing almost every Dunn-St. Croix teams it faced. But when the Division 5 playoffs opened Friday night, it was the St. Croix Falls' running game that couldn’t be stopped in a 35-21 victory for the Saints in Elk Mound.
St. Croix Falls’ combination of McKinley Erickson, Calan Leahy, Caleb Steffen and Derek Fisk bit off chuck plays almost at will against the Mounders. The Saints racked up 373 rushing yards and did not complete a pass all night.
“They’re so physical up front, they really brought it and pounded it down our throats,” Todd said.
The Mounders defense came out of the gate shaky. Just five plays into the game, Steffen took a handoff up the left side of the field for a 25-yard score.
Blaze Todd caught the ensuing kickoff at the 4-yard line, eluded a pair of defenders and took off for a 96-yard touchdown to put the Mounders up 7-6.
Unfortunately for Elk Mound, every time the Mounders scored, the Saints seemed to respond with a touchdown of their own.
“They have big kids who are physical and they’re well coached,” Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said.
After a 38-yard rushing touchdown by Dayo Oye put the Saints back on top, Mounders quarterback Chase Rhude turned a play-action fake into a 41-yard touchdown, connecting with a wide-open Ben Heath for the score.
The Saints picked up 156 yards on the ground in the second quarter, including a pair of rushing touchdowns.
After a scoreless third, Saint Croix Falls got back to work, scoring on the first play of the fourth from five yards out to just about end any hope of a comeback.
Todd’s final career score came with 7:30 to go in the game when he took the ball from four yards out for a touchdown.
“He’s a heck of a runner,” Saints coach Grant Belisle said. “You look at his rushing yards coming into the game and that’s all you really need to know. You can’t just focus on keying him because they do other things well enough and he counters, if you go flying at him, he’ll counter the other way. He’s tricky.”
Todd totalled 125 rushing yards on 25 rushes. He’ll graduate from Elk Mound with 35 career rushing touchdowns.
“All my life I’ve been looking forward to my senior year of football and to have a breakout season like I did, it means a lot,” he said.
Todd said he does not plan to play in college and Friday’s loss will likely be his last football game.
“I’ve been playing since kindergarten and it’s always been my true love,” he said. “It’s going to sting for a while.”
For the team’s 40 underclassmen, the loss will be a lesson learned, according to Lew. St. Croix Falls was more physical and he’s expecting his team to learn from it next season.
Saint Croix Falls 35, Elk Mound 14
Saint Croix Falls 13 14 0 8 — 35
Elk Mound 14 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
SCF: Caleb Steffen 25 run (kick fail), 9:35.
EM: Blaze Todd 96 kickoff return (Galen Young kick), 9:21.
SCF: Dayo Oye 38 run (Kaleb Bents kick), 7:38.
EM: Ben Heath 41 pass from Chase Rhude (Young kick), 3:13.
Second Quarter
SCF: Leahy 7 run (Bents kick), 9:24.
SCF: Leahy 42 run (Bents kick), 3:28.
Fourth Quarter
SCF: Leahy 5 run (McKinley Erickson run), 11:55.
EM: Todd 4 run (Young kick), 7:30.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Saint Croix Falls (49-373): Derek Fisk 17-114, Calan Leahy 7-88, Erickson 13-73 Elk Mound (29-121): Todd 25-125.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Saint Croix Falls (0-4-0-0): Zack Clark 0-4-0-0. Elk Mound (17-25-1-213): Rhude 17-25-1-213
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Michael Jensen 7-81, Nate Lew 5-73.