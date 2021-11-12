RHINELANDER — Rice Lake football will play for a state title.
Behind an offense that scored on every possession — except the final one that ended in victory formation — the Warriors knocked off Menasha 36-21 in a Division 3 state semifinal on Friday night in Rhinelander.
Cole Fenske ran for three touchdowns and Easton Stone added two more to pace the offense, while Elliot Nolin got a fourth-quarter interception to seal the victory.
"I’m just so proud of these guys all through the season," coach Dan Hill said. "If you would have asked me after camp if we were going to be here, there were some doubts, but I tell you what, week after week they just keep getting better. They just don’t quit, they're going to fight. We’ve got a bunch of fighters on this team. I’m super proud."
Rice Lake advances to next Friday's Division 3 state championship game against Pewaukee at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Warriors last played at state in 2017, when Rice Lake captured the championship.
Menasha got a 1-yard touchdown run from Davontre Williams in the first minute of the fourth quarter to bring the Bluejays within striking distance. On the two-point conversion, quarterback AJ Korth appeared to be running a draw play when he stopped and made a jump throw over the linebackers, but Stone leapt and got his hand on it to knock it away to keep the Warriors in front by more than one score, 30-21.
Rice Lake began the ensuing drive at the Warrior 48-yard line as Menasha attempted an onside kick. Immediately Fenske got the Warriors into Bluejay territory on a 20-yard carry but three plays later Rice Lake faced a fourth-and-5 at the Menasha 27. After consecutive timeouts from Rice Lake and Menasha, the Warriors faked a pitch to the left to Alex Belongia and Fenske found Stone in the right flat for a gain of nine and first down. Four plays later Stone capped the drive with a 1-yard carry, and after he added the two-point conversion, Rice Lake was in front by the final margin with 5:43 left in the game.
Menasha drove past midfield but Korth then threw a pass into tight coverage and Nolin came out of a crowd with the interception to seal Rice Lake's trip to state.
"I was just hoping the ball was going to come to me and I could make a play," Nolin said. "When it did, it was just pure joy, the greatest feeling ever."
The Warriors were efficient on offense going 7 of 11 on third downs, but converted on all four fourth-down attempts. Fenske ran for 135 yards on 25 carries and Stone added 77 on 18 attempts. Fenske was also 4 of 6 passing for 56 yards as Belongia hauled in three catches for 41.
"We’ve been working hard for this all year-round and it just all came together today," Fenske said. "You could tell, we were making those fourth-down conversions, those third-down conversions, it really showed tonight the work we put in."
Belongia led the defense with eight tackles, while middle linebacker Aidan Drost added seven stepping in for injured starter Christian Lindow. Nolin and Stone each had six tackles.
Menasha's Korth and Williams combined for 255 yards on 35 carries but Korth was just 1 of 8 passing in the game.
Rice Lake 34, Menasha 21
RL;6;14;8;6;—;34
Menasha;07;8;6;—;21
Second Quarter
RL: Cole Fenske 1 run (failed conversion).
Second Quarter
M: 1 run (kick).
RL: Easton Stone 10 run (kick failed).
RL: Fenske 1 run (Fenske run).
Third Quarter
M: 9 run (conversion).
RL: Fenske 1 run (Alex Belongia run)
Fourth Quarter
M: 4 run (failed conversion).
RL: Stone 1 run (failed conversion).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (47-232): Fenske 25-135, Stone 16-75, Belongia 4-19, Carson Tomesh 2-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake (4-6-0-56): Fenske 4-6-0-56.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 3-41, Stone 1-15.