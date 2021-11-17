RICE LAKE — The Rice Lake Warriors have been playing exceptional football during a playoff run that has the team playing for a state championship, eyeing the program’s third title.
In order to complete that feat, the Warriors will have to take down an opponent also on a dominant playoff run and making its first-ever state championship appearance.
Rice Lake is set to play Pewaukee in Friday morning’s Division 3 state title game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. It’s the Warriors’ seventh title game appearance and third under 16th-year head coach Dan Hill.
Both teams enter Friday’s game at 11-2 overall and have stellar point differentials during their playoff runs. Rice Lake received a three seed in its portion of the bracket and has outscored its opponents 155-55, including last Friday’s 36-21 semifinal victory over Menasha, a team seeded second in its region of the bracket.
Pewaukee is on an eight-game winning streak. The Pirates received a five seed and earned shutout wins over No. 4 Grafton, No. 1 Plymouth and No. 2 Whitefish Bay to reach the state semis. Last Friday, Pewaukee knocked off Monroe by erasing a two-touchdown deficit at halftime to win 28-14. The Pirates have outscored their opponents 97-14 in four playoff games.
Pewaukee has leaned heavily on its defense during its postseason run and throughout the year. The Pirates are allowing just 6.6 points per game in 12 games played. They had one forfeit win during the season. The Pirate defense is led by Hall of Fame defensive coordinator Mike Lecher, and the kids have bought into the message of the defensive coach with 54 years of experience, head coach Justin Friske said during a state-wide Zoom call with media earlier this week. Experience from playing the past few years has also helped Pewaukee’s seniors grow into the strong unit they’ve become.
“We have a lot of guys that have played for a couple of years. They’ve taken their lumps as sophomores and juniors, and now as seniors they’ve really come into their own,” Friske said. “I do think we have pretty good team speed on defense and we have guys that just love to play.”
The Pirate defense is anchored by senior linebackers Max Sheridan and Nick Dettlaff.
Sheridan has 109 tackles on the season to go along with 13 tackles for loss, according to Wissports.net. Dettlaff has a team-high 14 tackles for loss and 88 total tackles. Pewaukee has forced 18 interceptions this year, including five from senior defensive back Nick Schroeder.
For the Warriors to find success against the stalwart defense of Pewaukee they will need stronger play from their offensive line. Rice Lake’s front five of Scott Gilbert, Chase Margetta, Aidan Drost, Nathan Carroll and Parker Owens may not be the biggest, but with weight room dedication and attention to detail, that unit is ready for any challenge. Hill said they’ve developed a special bond through summer workouts and practice, and they take great pride in their success.
“We’re pretty proud of the strides that those guys have made,” Hill said. “They keep getting more aggressive, they getting better with their stances and first steps and assignments. They’ve just made steady progress and they’re getting to be pretty good now.”
It’s a run-heavy style for the Pirate offensive attack. Six players have at least 39 carries on the season. Carter Pearson is the big-play threat as the junior running back is averaging 10 yards per carry on 47 attempts. Junior Matthew Ciesielczyk leads the team with 84 rushing attempts for 428 yards and six touchdowns. Sheridan has added 401 yards and six touchdowns on 72 carries.
Quarterback Carson Hansen is a dual threat for the Pirates. He stepped into the quarterback role out of necessity following injuries, Friske said.
“We were almost forced into this situation,” Friske said, “but what we found in Carson is that he’s a kid that has a lot of ability to both run and throw the ball, and he provides us with a little bit different dimension that we haven’t had. I think he does make us more difficult to defend.”
Hansen has scored a team-high nine touchdowns on the ground, running the ball 82 times for 353 yards. He has also completed 26 of 52 passes this year for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions on the season.
Picking themselves back up
The week seven matchup at Menomonie was the game of the week in the Big Rivers as the Warriors entered the contest 4-0 in the conference with the Mustangs a game back in the standings.
The Warriors lost a fumble on their opening possession and it was downhill from that point in a 35-0 loss. Down after the loss, the Warriors regrouped and their response has been a turning point for the team. In the six games since the shutout, Rice Lake has averaged 41.2 points per game, all wins.
“That one we really didn’t show up,” Hill said. “Menomonie played a heck of a game, and we weren’t ready for that in a handful of ways. They did a great job of giving us a road map to what we needed to improve on thereafter.”
During the second half of the season, the Warriors have done a better job of taking care of the ball. Fumbles were an issue early on, whether that was a turnover or a loss of yards that put the Warriors behind schedule. They have limited penalties, which has put the a team in manageable third and fourth down situations as they look to sustain drives. That was a key part of last Friday’s win over Menasha, when the team was 7 of 11 on third down and 4 of 4 on fourth.
“They’ve been very diligent in trying to work on our top three things for each position each week, trying to fix the things that are broke and build on the things that we are doing right,” Hill said of the improvement of the details. “Sustained effort I think is the biggest thing from one week to the next. The kids keep coming back on Monday ready to go again with a fresh mindset to get after the next opponent.”
Next man up
Losing a key starter on both sides of the ball could be enough to derail a team, but Rice Lake has gotten contributions from others who have taken on bigger roles. Senior fullback and middle linebacker Christian Lindow went down with a season-ending injury in the win over Baraboo on Nov. 5. Lindow is the team’s leading rusher and leading tackler and his injury left a big hole to fill. Fortunately for the Warriors, Easton Stone and Aidan Drost have stepped up and saw their roles expand to both sides of the ball.
Stone, already playing next to Lindow at middle linebacker, has also become the starter at fullback. After breaking out with 111 rushing yards in a playoff win over Onalaska, he slid right into the spot after Lindow’s injury and ran for 88 yards against Baraboo and 75 in last week’s win over Menasha.
Drost already had a big responsibility as the team’s center on offense. Now the junior was starting next to Stone on defense as the Warriors played in last week’s state semifinal. Drost ended up leading the team with 10 tackles.
“I’m really proud of the backers,” Hill said following the win over Menasha. “Christian, he’s one of their buddies, their leader, so they really wanted to play well. They didn’t want to let him down with him being out. I’m just proud of these guys.”
Expecting to be here
Rice Lake made runs to the state title game in 2014 and again in 2017 when the team hoisted the gold ball, but 2019 saw a down year and 2020 featured plenty of variables that couldn’t be planned as the Warriors finished 3-6. As summer camp got underway the team was determined to get back to the state prominence it had in the years prior.
The goals were simple, conference title and state title. With the Warriors playing their final season in the Big Rivers, the group looked to make a statement on the way out. One goal has been accomplished and the other is now right there for the taking.
“I knew in the beginning we had a good group of guys,” senior quarterback Cole Fenske said. “If we just put everything in it like we all have, we could make it here.”
There were ups and downs this year but consistent progress each week has made the difference. The goals were mapped out early, Hill said, and they’ve taken the steps necessary to achieve them.
“They’ve kept their nose to the stone and literally struggled each week to make progress,” Hill said. “The biggest thing I give them credit for is when we’re getting our butt kicked sometime, they’re not giving up, they’re hanging in there and sometimes the other team gives up before us and that’s been their greatest strength.”