The Altoona Railroaders home debut was the culmination of plenty of planning, manpower and fundraising.
Finally, after all that waiting and anticipation, the squad was finally able to play in its freshly renovated facility.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Rails coach Chad Hanson, who made his home debut Friday night. “For me coming in, I haven’t obviously been part of this vision and mission as long as other people in the school. But just the time that I’ve been hired in this position from April until now, you see the progresss every single day. ... Now we’re finally there where the whole thing is put together. It’s crazy to think Altoona, Wisconsin, is putting this together.”
Unfortunately for Altoona, a bow wasn’t put on the outstanding moment with a victory. Cadott spoiled the party, using a strong ground game in a 29-14 Hornets win. Brady Spaeth and Nelson Wahl led the way, rushing for a combined 158 yards.
Altoona was up 8-7 at half, but gave up three scores in the final 20 minutes and change.
The makeover of Fuzzy Thurston Field included the installation of a new turf field and track. Hanson said the updates have already paid off when it comes to practice. The Rails don’t have to deal with bugs or constantly repainting the yardage lines. Injuries caused by imperfections in a grass field are also avoided.
“As Coach Hanson continues to teach: We are chasing greatness – and we will not stop,” Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs said before the game. “This ribbon seems to represent more than just a new sports complex, but the start of a new beginning for our schools, here in Altoona. When people stop me and asking me about the fresh start of this year, I keep saying, “It just feels right and I can’t put my finger on it.
“Winning tonight will be a bonus, but the symbols of hope are everywhere. We ARE so proud of our history, we are excited for the future, and we are so grateful to call ourselves and all of you, Altoona Railroaders.”
Hanson said he’s sensed the buzz around Altoona both inside and outside the school.
“It’s absolutely amazing what the community has been willing to do,” Hanson said. “Whether it’s the community itself or businesses that have been a part of the sponsorship, it’s really breathtaking. It leaves you speechless.”
Osseo-Fairchild 38, Spencer/Columbus 37: The Thunder’s gutsy decision paid off, as Brett Kostka caught a pass from Jackson Johnson for a 2-point conversion with 1:31 remaining in regulation to move ahead. The pair had teammed up on the touchdown to tie it as well, as Johnson hit Kostka for a 25-yard score.
The two squads alternated touchdowns in the final period before the Thunder went for the win instead of the tie. Johnson threw for 270 yards on the game, while Brice Shimon ran for 78 yards.
In addition to the clutch plays at the end, the most prolific of the Johnson-Kostka connections came in the second quarter on a 49-yard touchdown play.
Medford 42, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals were blanked on the road in nonconference play.
Ean Wilson scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders.
The loss dropped Chippewa Falls to 0-2 on the season heading into next week’s rivalry matchup with Menomonie.
Complete statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
New Richmond 14, Rice Lake 13: Two third-quarter scores doomed the Warriors in a nonconference loss.
New Richmond’s Tim Salmon tied the game at 7-7 with a 3-yard touchdown run in the third, and he later threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Joey Kidder to put the Tigers ahead for good.
Tyson Tomesh threw a 22-yard touchdown pass for Rice Lake in the fourth quarter, but the two-point conversion failed to ultimately send New Richmond home as the victor.
Tomesh finished 5 of 10 passing for 110 yards as Rice Lake dropped to 0-2 on the season.
Newman Catholic 51, McDonell 12: Tanner Opsal passed for 129 yards and found the end zone once on the ground and once through the air, but the Macks couldn’t keep up with their state-ranked opponents.
Newman Catholic’s Ben Bates passed for 252 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns.
Durand 46, Prescott 13: The Panthers scored 38 unanswered points to pull away for a nonconference win.
After Prescott scored a touchdown midway through the first quarter to cut Durand’s lead to 8-7, the Panthers ran rampant. Simon Bauer accounted for five touchdowns in the game — four on the ground and one through the air.
Joey Biesterveld went 12 of 21 passing for Durand with 150 yards. Bauer ran for 61 yards on 15 carries. The Panthers held Prescott to 159 yards of offense while racking up 310 of their own.
Eleva-Strum 21, Colfax 14: The Cardinals overturned a 14-0 deficit to rally for victory.
Andrew Schoen ran for a 74-yard touchdown to put Eleva-Strum on the board in the second quarter, and Matthew Higley ran in from 32 yards out in the third to tie the game at 14.
Schoen’s 18-yard touchdown run with 6:22 left in the game was the decisive score. He finished with 135 rushing yards.
Noah Albricht passed for two touchdowns for Colfax. He threw for 215 yards.
Augusta 18, Athens 6: The Beavers were strong on defense, forcing two interceptions and a fumble as they stymied the Fighting Bluejays.
Athens’ only touchdown came on a 25-yard pass in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Augusta’s Traven Fabian passed for one score and rushed for another to lead the Beavers’ offense.
Camron Stensen added a rushing touchdown for Augusta. He rushed for 155 yards on 14 attempts. Fabian passed for 98 yards on four completions while also rushing for 66 yards.
Fabian and Gavin Schintgen had interceptions for the Beavers defense.
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8: Aaron Borgerding, Nathan Fesenmaier and Braydon Wolf all ran for two touchdowns as the Cardinals rolled to victory.
Connor Ducklow ran for a touchdown and caught another for Spring Valley.
Borgerding carried the ball 10 times and amassed 208 yards as part of a Cardinals rushing attack that finished with 441 yards.
Spring Valley led 42-0 at halftime.
Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14: Connor Sempf and Sebastian Nielson both scored rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough.
Boyceville couldn’t slow down Clear Lake’s duo of Ivan Ruble and Angel Guillen. They accounted for three touchdowns and 169 rushing yards.
Cumberland 20, St. Croix Falls 18: The Beavers overturned a 12-6 deficit in the fourth quarter. Milan Monchilovich ran for two touchdowns in the final period to give Cumberland the win.
Alma Center Lincoln 60, Mercer/Butternut 26: Jack Anderson threw five touchdown passes to lead the Hornets to their first win of the season.
Anderson went 14 of 17 for 180 yards. Justin Rowekamp accounted for four touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on kick returns.