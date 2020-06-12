As Barry Schmitt put it, he never really wanted to step away from football.
The longtime Independence and then Independence/Gilmanton head coach left the coaching ranks in 2010 for a greater professional opportunity. The Independence School District offered him the role of middle school and high school principal, and said he’d likely have to give up one of his other roles to have time to take on an administrative position.
“I was currently coaching football and wrestling at that time,” Schmitt said. “I just decided initially that with the amount of game preparation and stuff that it takes to coach football that if I had to give up either football or wrestling, it was probably the better choice at that time to give up football.”
Schmitt is still in administration with Independence, now the high school principal and district administrator, but he’s more accustomed with the duties of his job. So, after a decade away, he’s set to return this fall as the head coach of the Indees.
“Coming back at this time, it seemed like a good opportunity,” Schmitt said. “I’m nearing retirement. The opportunity presented itself, so I told the screening committee I’ll throw my name in the hat and again go through the process. If there’s good people out there, I’m not going to be offended if I don’t get it.”
He was selected, bringing plenty of experience to the Independence/Gilmanton sideline.
Schmitt previously coached the Indees for 23 years, starting in 1988. He holds a 103-116 record at the school and led the program to the playoffs eight times, earning four postseason victories.
“He’s a very competitive person and he’s always had a passion for the game,” said Independence co-athletic director John Zilla, a former assistant of Schmitt’s and the program’s head coach from 2011 to 2018. “I remember back when he was a coach, he spent numerous hours just scouting, and his preparation and how organized (he was). Those were things I took into my coaching that I learned from him.”
He inherits a squad that took some lumps with a young group, going 0-9 in its first year under the helm of Bruce Bowerman. But many of the top statistical leaders return from last year’s team, which only graduated six seniors.
“I’m excited to get this season off the ground,” Schmitt said. “I think we’ve got a good group of young players who learned a lot last year, playing at maybe a level many of them probably shouldn’t have been playing at yet. But I feel I’ve got some athletic talent, and if they stay healthy, like any small school, they can surprise a few people.
“I think they’re hungry. Last year they played hard but things didn’t go their way. Their youth and enthusiasm is still there.”
Schmitt is more familiar with his roster than a typical new head coach. He’s stayed involved in the program since stepping down, filling in where he’s needed. He’s recently served as a statistician for the program.
Zilla said he ran a similar offense and defense to Schmitt when he succeeded him, so upperclassmen should be familiar with his playbook.
“We would talk over certain situations at school that next Monday,” Zilla said. “I think he always had that burning desire, that passion to get back into the coaching. So I’m really glad for him.”
The Indees, still in the Dairyland despite the WIAA’s shuffling of football conferences for this season, are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 21 at Boyceville. Independence/Gilmanton’s home opener is a week later against Highland.
Schmitt is of course excited to feel the heat of the Friday night lights on his shoulders once again and to dig deep into film to scout and game plan for opponents. But he’s also looking forward to the positive connection he can make with players.
“In an administrative position sometimes you don’t get as much positive interaction with students as you do as a teacher or a coach,” Schmitt said. “I’m looking forward to getting back and sharing some of those exciting moments that happen on the athletic field with your players.”