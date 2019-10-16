OSSEO — For five years the Osseo-Fairchild football team has been stuck in the basement of the Cloverbelt, unable to win even half its games and break through into the top tier of the conference.
All that negativity, however, appears to be coming to an end as the Thunder look poised to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2014 and achieve a winning record for the first time in almost a decade.
“This is huge for us,” senior quarterback Jackson Johnson said. “Hopefully we can put on a show for the community and hopefully start a new trend for Osseo football.”
Johnson has been at the center of the turnaround for Osseo-Fairchild. After throwing just seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season, Johnson said he realized he needed to improve over the offseason and make the most of his last year with the Thunder.
“I would come out here and set cones up in the corners and just throw trying to hit the cone to improve on my accuracy,” he said.
Occasionally he’d get his veteran receiving group of Ryan Myhers and Bret Kostka to join him, running routes until the boys had perfected their timing.
“Jackson has done a nice job running the offense and controlling the things that he can control,” Thunder coach Eric Boettcher said. “He’s been making better decisions and I guess those are the things you expect out of a senior and a three year starter.”
It’s paid off this season with much better stats. Through eight games this year Johnson has thrown 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions while tallying 1,439 passing yards, good for the 29th-most in the state.
He, along with the team’s other three healthy seniors, have really left their mark on the program, according to Boettcher.
“They put in the time over the summer and kept the underclassmen together and all five of them really truly are leaders on the practice field and in the locker room,” he said. “They’ve got a mentality of continuing on no matter what.”
With a win tomorrow against the winless Fall Creek Crickets, the Thunder would punch their ticket to the state playoffs.
“I definitely feel accomplished,” senior Coltan Dahl said. “It’s something that is a little bit easier if you had done it in previous years. ... To come back and have the mentality to try to turn things around and stop going one way, make a U-turn and come back to the positive side of things with a better season, it just takes a big shift in focus and a lot of guys willing to put in hard work.”
For Myhers, a playoff appearance would show that Osseo-Fairchild isn’t just a baseball and basketball school.
“It shows that we can actually be something and proves a lot of people wrong that Osseo is just at the bottom of the Cloverbelt in football,” Myhers said.
With just five graduating seniors on the team, the future could be bright for the Thunder. The underclassmen have been able to take a big step forward this year and learn from a key group of skilled seniors.
“I hope that they learn that sticking together, becoming one, being a family, and having each other’s backs does make a difference,” Boettcher said. “You may not be the best or most talented team that is out there or you might not be big in numbers, because we definitely are not, but getting along with everybody and having everybody’s backs makes up for that.”
Now, it’s about finishing this year strong and continuing to turn Osseo-Farchild back into the football powerhouse it was just a decade ago.