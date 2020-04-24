WEAU sports director Justus Cleveland is prepared to see a familiar face when he does postgame interviews at Fall Creek football games.
For the first time in his career, he’ll be chatting with a co-worker about the results under the Friday Night Lights after the Crickets announced Wednesday they’ve hired WEAU anchor and journalist Tyler Mickelson to take over the program.
“We’ve had a couple of people that have been assistant coaches,” Cleveland said. “But I’ve never had someone that I’ve actually worked with be a head coach. Hopefully he knows to speak in good soundbites. He should have the proper media training to do it right when that time comes.”
You’d expect that should make Cleveland’s job a bit easier, though Mickelson joked he may give him a hard time.
“I’m thinking about maybe giving Justus the cold shoulder,” Mickelson said. “Maybe not even acknowledging him and seeing how he handles that.”
Mickelson, a former record-breaking high school quarterback and Division II signal caller, is set to be a head man for the first time. He’s had a handful of assistant stops, including locally at Eau Claire North and Bloomer, to prepare him for the task.
“I think the reason I’ve been zoning in on it recently is I’ve been surrounded by so many great coaches,” Mickelson said. “Dan Roehl at Eau Claire Memorial, coaching baseball with him, and then Dave Decker and John Post and some of the guys in Iowa. You just sit and you learn and you learn and you learn. Eventually you start to get that itch.”
And of course, like any former quarterback, he had a good foundation to build on. Mickelson was a two-time conference player of the year while the signal caller at Columbus High School a bit northeast of Madison. He set school records for yards in a season (2,315), yards in a game (346) and touchdown passes in a game (six).
He went on to play DII football at Southwest Minnesota State.
“When you play the position, you have to know where everyone is on the field,” Mickelson said. “You have to know where offensive linemen are going, wide receiver responsibilities, where tight ends should go, running back timing. And also on the other side of the ball you have to understand defensive fronts because run calls change constantly depending on the defensive front that you’re seeing.
“You really get a full appreciation as opposed to saying you’re a position player and you just do what you’re supposed to.”
He inherits a rebuilding project at Fall Creek after a strange season for the Crickets. Head coach John Goodman stepped down weeks before the season, citing his father’s medical condition, meaning new head man Dean Laube had little time to adjust to the role and prepare his players.
The Crickets also lost their starting quarterback, Goodman’s son Hayden, after he transferred to Chippewa Falls. Fall Creek went 0-9.
“I think it will be good to kind of have a fresh start,” Mickelson said. “I’ve already talked to some of the coaches that were on the staff last year and they have nothing but great things to say about the school, nothing but great things to say about the district and the leadership there. I think it was just a tough situation with the change so close to the school year. That is a hard change, no matter what school you’re in.”
Mickelson, who anchors Hello Wisconsin, will still grace your TV each weekday morning despite taking on added football responsibilities. That should make for some busy days, and perhaps somewhere he’s burning both ends. Weekends will be a great opportunity to catch up on sleep. He thanked his wife Kristine for putting up with it.
Mickelson arrived in the Chippewa Valley in 2016 after career stops in Great Falls, Montana, and Mason City, Iowa. He said there are some skills that overlap between being a journalist and a football coach, communication skills among them.
“You have to be organized and you have to have time management,” Mickelson said. “But just kind of who I am on air too, one of the reasons I love being on in the morning, and people who watch already know this, I am just kind of an upbeat, positive kind of guy. That’s the way I present every story and that’s the way I like to go about my life. I certainly bring that onto the football field as well.”
That positivity is one of the traits that made Mickelson an attractive candidate.
"He displays a lot of passion for the sport of football," Fall Creek athletic director Brad Ceranski said. "He's a high-energy guy. I think he's extremely positive and I think he's got a lot of really good leadership skills. We're excited to see him meet with the kids."
For now, Mickelson's two worlds will collide with WEAU’s coverage of the ongoing coronavirus. As he reports on stories each day, he’ll be following along hoping he’ll actually get a chance to coach this fall.
“Every day we get different information, you see different numbers following different studies,” Mickelson said. “Obviously I do work close to the source. We’re getting everything daily and all you can do is sit back and listen and hope that by the summer and by the fall we are ready to get back onto the field.”