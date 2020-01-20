BLOOMER — Down by three with 32 seconds left, Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug drew up a play for Sophie Cedarblade.
Cedarblade, a 5-foot-8 senior, is coming off a junior campaign in which she shot 40.1% from behind the arc and won the Division 3 WIAA 3-point challenge.
Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel reminded her girls all night to play tight on Cedarblade. At one point her Blackhawks ran a box-and-one, chasing Cedarblade around while defending the rest of the Mounders in zone. And when it came to the final shot, Bloomer was ready, forcing it out of Cedarblade’s hands, allowing the Blackhawks to hold on to clinch a 49-45 victory on Monday night in Bloomer.
“When she is hot, she is hot,” Seibel said. “When she gets hot, you have to know where she is at all times on the court.”
The Mounders got a good look with 6.1 seconds left on the clock, but the 3-pointer was not to be. The Blackhawks collected the ensuing rebound and Olivia Schreiber hit one of two free throws to clinch the game.
Just the opportunity to tie the game late was an impressive feat from the Mounders who did little offensively in the first half and entered halftime down 22-11.
“We dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole,” Kongshaug said. “Sophie going out for a while kind of hurt us because it takes a pretty good shooter off our team, but I thought our kids battled back and gave us a shot at the end.”
The comeback came courtesy of Elk Mound’s incredible press defense that took over in the second half.
“I think we got too excited,” Seibel said. “We were playing not in our calm way; they sort of got us out of our game.”
Bloomer committed 26 turnovers in the game, most of those coming in the second half as Kongshaug adjusted his press to stifle the Blackhawks.
“We were trapping the first dribble and getting beat on it,” he said, “so we started to just be a little more patient with our trap and really got them to commit to the dribble and we had more success that way.”
It forced Bloomer to speed up their game and get the ball into the hands of girls who were not used to holding the ball that much, Seibel said.
“I think we just weren’t looking up the court,” Larissa Fossum said. “We just weren’t working together.”
Fortunately for Bloomer, Fossum seemed to have no problem getting the ball over half court whenever her guards could find her.
“She is physically strong,” Seibel said. “When they’re putting pressure on our guards, she can just physically go and handle that contact. ... She’ll go and get the ball.”
She went 6 for 7 from the floor for 13 points, tying Cedarblade for the game high.
Elk Mound improved their field goal shooting from 19% in the first half to 40% in the second and took 13 more shots than Bloomer in the second half thanks primarily to that press defense.
The Mounders are in for another tough one when they return to action on Thursday for a home date with Colfax at 7:15 p.m.
For Bloomer, it’ll be a road trip to Hayward to take on the 4-7 Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Bloomer 49, Elk Mound 45
Elk Mound (7-3, 4-2): Tori Blaskowski 9, Hailey Blaskowski 8, Olivia Schreiber 7, Sophie Cedarblade 13, Taya Schaefer 8.
Bloomer (12-2, 8-0): Abby Zeman 2, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 3, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 11, Larissa Fossum 13, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 8.
3-point goals: Elk Mound 7 (T. Blaskowski, H. Blaskowski, Schreiber 2, Cedarblade 3); Bloomer 5 (Jarr, Score 3, Jenneman).
Halftime: 22-11 Bloomer.