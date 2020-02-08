A somber Eau Claire Memorial team walked off the court at halftime trailing 27-12 to cross-town rival Eau Claire North.
It was an understandably lackluster opening frame from the Old Abes, who were coming off an 85-75 victory over La Crosse Logan less than 24 hours earlier on Friday night, but Memorial coach Brandon Fanning wasn’t ready to let his girls quit on the back-to-back, especially not against North.
“I’m not going to lie, but during halftime we got a little yelled at,” Memorial senior Hope Gibbons said.
The team gathered around the white board and reviewed everything they did wrong in the first half. They checked off the boxes of things they needed to fix: more energy, better rebounding and improve the defense.
Fanning had his girls switch from a man-to-man defense to a zone and all of a sudden his girls came alive.
“We wanted to take back our city,” Gibbons said. “So that’s what we did.”
The Old Abes went on an 18-1 run to take a one-point lead with just over two minutes to go in the game and after North went ahead 39-36, Sydney Brennan played hero, tying the game with a 3-pointer to force overtime before leading Memorial to a 51-43 overtime victory on Saturday afternoon at North.
“I was really proud of our resilience,” Fanning said. “I thought the kids responded really well.”
Memorial’s zone forced North to go almost 10 minutes with just one point in the second half, allowing the Old Abes to claw all the way back. Eventually North’s Brya Smith stopped the skid by hitting a pair of free throws to tie the game at 36.
With less than a minute to go in regulation, North’s defense forced a charge, allowing Harper Dilley to put the Huskies up by three with 46 seconds left.
The Old Abes raced down the court and got the ball to Brennan who put up a shot, but missed short.
“I thought we got a good look early, Sydney missed, but Nicole Rossow grabbed a big offensive rebound,” Fanning said. “Nobody is going to congratulate Nicole, but those plays add up, then we were able to find Syd again and she’s shot well all year.”
Memorial kicked it back out to Brennan who nailed the game-tying shot with 12 seconds to go.
“It was a position we’ve been in before,” Brennan said. “We all looked at each other, we all trusted each other which was a huge key and when the time came we took the opportunity.”
North had a chance to go up in the dwindling seconds, but sophomore Reanna Hutchinson was forced to take a desperation 3 from way behind the arc that fell short.
Overtime was all Memorial. The Old Abes scored the first six points of the period and North never recovered.
Brennan finished the afternoon with a game-high 22 points including 11 which come in the final three minutes of regulation.
“Sydney worked really hard over the spring, summer and fall and she’s earning the results she’s getting,” Fanning said. “I’m really proud of her.”
For North, it was another heartbreaking loss, but the first half showed that the Huskies have the kind of young talent that can compete if they can find a way to close out games.
“You can see light bulbs coming on and these are big learning experiences,” Huskies coach Jill Elliott said. “I think if you look at our record, we’ve lost a lot of games by 10 points or 11 or eight and we were in them right to the end. It’s kind of been the story of our season where the end of the game comes and either it’s our stamina, it’s that youth, or a combination of both, and we get to the end of the game and we just haven’t been able to turn the page and close the games.”
These games are the kind of painful learning experiences that happen for a team with just two returning varsity players and a crunch-time unit comprised entirely of underclassmen. Fortunately for the Huskies, Elliott expects almost everyone back next season and things seem to be heading in the right direction for the Northsiders.
“We’re building this,” she said. “Next year we’re going to have the core back and the starters are back and some of them will be back for many more years, so that’s very exciting.”
Both teams will return to action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday with North heading to Superior and Memorial hosting Wausau West. After that, the teams will wrap up their season with two more games before another city match to end the year on February 21 at Memorial.
“We want to keep the city and win both games,” Gibbons said.
Memorial 51, North 43 (OT)
Memorial (10-7, 5-4): Hope Gibbons 10, Nicole Rossow 6, Olivia Tangley 5, Anna Hoitomt 5, Sydney Brennan 22, Tessa Hazelton 3.
North (3-15, 2-8): Evie Dreger 6, MacKenzie Gilbert 2, Nadia Horn 6, Reanna Hutchinson 10, Harper Dilley 4, Addison Bohman 4, Brya Smith 7, Tayah Chrisopher 4.
3-point goals: Memorial 2 (Hoitomt, Brennan); North 3 (Horn, Hutchinson, Bohman)
Halftime: North 27-12.