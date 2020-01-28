FALL CREEK — Playing in the Cloverbelt isn’t about never being knocked down. Ask Fall Creek Coach Jason Martzke, he’ll tell you “anybody can knock off anybody.” The real test is how you respond after getting knocked down.
The Crickets showed that kind of championship resiliency against McDonell on Tuesday night in Fall Creek. Just five days after getting upset by Altoona, the Crickets responded with a 67-53 victory over the Macks to jump ahead of McDonell for the conference lead.
“I think we were not happy about the loss to Altoona, so we came out and played well tonight,” Crickets forward Gianna Vollrath said.
The Macks came into the game knowing they’d have to contain Vollrath after the 6-foot sophomore scored 20 in the teams’ last meeting in December. Unfortunately for McDonell, Vollrath once again proved too strong.
She came out of the gate with six straight points and a pair of blocks for the Crickets. Just five minutes into the game she had already blocked four McDonell shots and added a steal, wreaking havoc for the Macks’ offense.
“We did not do a good job with Vollrath,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “We put some guards on her in the second half to make her make quicker decisions, … but Vollrath is a good player.”
She finished the game with 23 points and seven blocks.
“It’s a blessing to have that size that can rebound and finish a little bit,” Martzke said. “The thing that’s amazing is how much growth she has left. … To be as young as she is, the improvements she can make, it’s kind of scary.”
With Vollrath leading the way, the Crickets played strong on both ends of the court, smothering the Macks’ 3-point shooting and working the paint on the offensive end for buckets.
“That’s like the best game we’ve ever had,” junior Fall Creek forward Mackensy Kolpien said. “We moved the ball well, we worked as a team, made good passes, we never were a one-man team tonight.”
Kolpien joined Vollrath in double figures with 13 points.
For McDonell, the Macks couldn’t get things going in the first half, scoring just 23 points before the break with Maggie Craker and Lauren Deetz held to just eight combined points.
After halftime, things began to open up as Deetz repeatedly took fouls driving through the lane. She shot 14 free throws in the second, connecting on 11 of them to finish the night with a team-high 20 points.
“She puts in the work,” Cooper said of Deetz. “Her hard work, her effort that she puts in, you just tell the girls to look at that model, this is what you need to do in the off season.”
The Crickets played strong defense on Craker, forcing the ball out of her hands repeatedly. The 5-foot-9 guard finished the night with 14 points, joining Deetz and freshman Marley Hughes — who scored 12 — as the only Macks in double digits.
Now Cooper will have to see how his Macks respond from a tough Cloverbelt loss when they hit the road for another tough test against Osseo-Fairchild at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Fall Creek will return to action on Friday as well for a date with Regis in Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m. After that, the Crickets head home to host the Thunder.
Fall Creek 67, McDonell 53
McDonell (10,-5 7-2): Maggie Craker 14, Marley Hughes 12, Lauryn Deetz 20, Kaitlyn Ortman 4, Laneyse Baughman 3.
Fall Creek (10-4,8-1): Ariel Heuer 8, Gianna Vollrath 23, Katelyn Hong 9, Emily Madden 8, Mackensy Kolpien 13, Emma Ryan 6.
3-point goals: McDonell 3 (Craker 2, Hughes), Fall Creek 3 (Heuer, Hong, Madden).
Halftime: Fall Creek 28-23.