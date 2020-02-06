STRUM — Eleva-Strum has built up a 14-7 record this season and entered play Thursday as the 10th-ranked team in Division 5 thanks largely to the play of senior guard Brianna Nelson.
Nelson is coming off an All-Northwest 2018-19 campaign and has been brilliant for the Cardinals this season, leading them in points, rebounds and assists. But when the Cardinals needed to find a way to win without their injured star, Eleva-Strum showed they are so much more than a one-star team, downing Augusta 65-59 on Thursday night in Strum.
Coming into the game all eyes were on Kloe Hillestad, the Cardinals’ No. 2 option for most of the season, who was asked to take over the bulk of the ballhandling duties while Nelson rested with a bruised thigh.
“I was a little nervous right away,” Hillestad said, “but then I realized that I can handle it, I felt pretty confident in myself once I got the hang of it.”
Hillestad did more than handle it for Eleva-Strum. She scored 14 points before the break and finished the night with a game-high 25 points, including 10 for 11 shooting from the free throw line.
“Kloe has been stepping up all year,” Cardinals coach Darrin Nelson said. “To me it wasn’t a step up, but she did step up as a leader and handle the ball. She’s just a great player and a great overall person on the floor for us.”
She led the Cardinals to a nine-point halftime lead and a 23-point lead just four minutes into the second half, but the Beavers would go away, eventually climbing all the way back to within six with under a minute to go in the game.
“I think we were getting a little too loose and thinking too high of ourselves,” Hillestad said. “We let ourselves down a little bit.”
It was an incredible comeback from the Beavers, who got 14 points from Phoenyx Knuth — all in the second.
“I think we stopped feeling so much pressure and played more reckless and more aggressive because we had nothing to lose, so if we can find some way to balance that with defensively positioning ourselves appropriately, we’ll be in a good situation,” Beavers coach Josh Peterson said.
The victory showed just how special the Cardinals are this season. Aside from Hillestad, they got key contributions from Madison Schultz and Kylie Putzy who scored 14 and eight points, respectively.
“I think we really pushed through,” Schultz said. “Bri is normally our go-to player and I think we played really well without her and played well as a team.”
These extra minutes of regular season action for the Cardinals’ depth should bode well for them when March rolls around and Eleva-Strum looks to improve on its 2019 playoff run to the sectionals.
“If we get in foul trouble or have an injury, we’ve got people who can step up,” Darrin Nelson said.
Before any of that happens however, the Cardinals still have their eyes on the conference title and putting up a better fight against a dominant Melrose-Mindoro team which beat Eleva-Strum 78-46 in December.
“They’re a very good, well-coached team,” Darrin said of the Mustangs. “I expect us to give them a better game than we did last time. Win or lose, that’s what we want to do.”
Nelson is expected to be out for at least another game for the Cardinals, who will head to Arcadia today for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against the 13-2 Raiders. Though Nelson was walking with a noticeable limp after the game, Darrin said he doesn’t have any long-term concerns for her.
For Augusta, the Beavers will have a few days off before returning to action when they head to Whitehall looking to put an end to their seven-game skid on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
“Right now, it’s all about getting better for the next game,” Peterson said. “Obviously we want to win as many games as we can and make a deep playoff run, but right now we’re trying to simply get better because we have a lot we need to improve.”
Eleva-Strum 65, Augusta 59
Augusta (6-13, 4-8): Chloe Jacobs 8, Phoenyx Knuth 14, Kennedy Korger 4, Camryn Grunewald 15, Hannah King 4, Kennedy Schroeder 6, Kirsten Willms 8.
Eleva-Strum (14-4, 11-1): Kloe Hillestad 25, Kylie Putzy 8, Bethany Christianson 3, Ally Schick 1, Madison Schultz 14, Jayden Ellifson 6, Kelli Hanson 2, Olivia Windjue 6.
3-point goals: Augusta 7 (Willms, Grunewald 3, Kroger, Knuth 2); Eleva-Strum 7 (Ellifson, Christianson, Putzy 2, Hillestad 3)
Halftime: Eleva-Strum 33-24