AUGUSTA — The Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran girls basketball team isn’t supposed to be good. The Lancers have just six girls on varsity and if you ask them, they’ll tell you this year is supposed to be ugly.
“We’re not supposed to be good,” senior Josie Naumann said. “By all accounts we shouldn’t be.”
Prior to the year Immanuel Lutheran coach Jim Sydow said he wasn’t even focusing on winning games, he just wanted to keep the program alive and try to field a competitive team.
And yet, after Riley Naumann hit a pair of clutch free throws with 7.3 seconds left, the Lancers took down Augusta 52-49 on Thursday night in Augusta and improved to 6-2 on the season.
“I am definitely surprised,” Josie said, “not unpleasantly so that we’re doing so well. Honestly, our prayers have been answered.”
The victory, the Lancers’ first over Augusta since 2015, did not come easy.
Immanuel Lutheran jumped up 24-9 in the first half thanks to the dominance of the Naumann sisters, who controlled the paint and scored 19 of the Lancers’ 32 first half points. They took a 15-point lead into half and went up by 17 when Sheridan Noeldner opened the second with a jumper.
But then the Beavers came storming back, stringing together a 13-0 run and eventually pulling to within two with just under five minutes to go in the game.
“We were tired,” Sydow said. “We weren’t getting rebounds; we’d get our hands on them and (the ball) would just bobble out. That’s fatigue.”
Sydow saved all his timeouts for the second half and did his best to keep his girls as fresh as possible. Josie appeared to be banged up and nursing an ankle injury, but she said she knew she couldn’t come out.
With 11 seconds left, Chloe Jacobs hit a 3-pointer to pull Augusta to within one. The Beavers fouled Riley Naumann seconds later, sending the 6-foot junior to the line for a one-and-one.
“Riley is our best free throw shooter,” Sydow said. “I was happy they fouled her.”
Sydow called a timeout just before Riley stepped to the line, frustrating the junior who said she was “in the zone.”
Ultimately, she swished both her shots and the Lancers held on.
“It shouldn’t have gotten as close as it did, but Augusta made a really impressive comeback,” Josie said.
The comeback was spurred by some incredible 3-point shooting from the Beavers, who hit seven second half 3s to climb out of a big first half hole.
“We’re a shooting basketball team,” Augusta coach Josh Peterson said. “We were awfully cold in the first half, but we’re a perimeter scoring basketball team so when we get hot, we can score points in a hurry. Unfortunately, we ran out of time.”
The victory was Immanuel Lutheran’s second straight and fourth in its last five games, an incredible feat considering their lack of depth.
“It’s pretty much not even possible,” Josie said of how they’re making it work. “We only have 12 girls in the program, so we only have six girls on JV and six on varsity. We get in the best shape as we can, but only having one sub is definitely a tax on our team.”
Fortunately for the Lancers, they have a very strong starting unit that has been able to tough it out this year.
“Our starting lineup is competitive,” Sydow said. “If we can persevere with that and stay out of foul trouble then we can be competitive at the level we play at. If it gets beyond that, we’re in trouble.”
It’s been a big surprise, but the Lancers aren’t complaining.
“The Lord has given us a miracle,” Josie said.
They’ll return to action, looking to make it three straight tonight for a 7:15 p.m. date in Cornell.
The Beavers will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when Newman Catholic heads to Augusta for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
“We have some quality losses on our record, but we’re looking to win a bunch more games this season and definitely make a deep playoff run,” Peterson said.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Augusta 49
Immanuel Lutheran (6-2): Sheridan Noeldner 16, Josie Naumann 13, Riley Naumann 13, Emma Miller 5, Morgan Bobek 3, Claire Schierenbeck 2.
Augusta (6-8): Jordin Guntner 18, Kennedy Schroeder 11, Phoenyx Knuth 11, Chloe Jacobs 5, Hannah King 4.
3-point goals: Augusta 9 (Guntner 6, Jacobs, Knuth, Schroeder), Immanuel Lutheran 3 (Noeldner 2, Bobek).
Halftime: Immanuel Lutheran 32-17.