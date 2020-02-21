There's perhaps no better momentum boost heading into the postseason than a victory against your arch rivals.
Eau Claire Memorial rode a pair of runs, one late in the first and one in the middle stages of the second, and got 20 points from Sydney Brennan on senior day in a 60-41 victory against Eau Claire North Friday night in the Eagles' Nest.
"I'm really excited to get going to our second season," Brennan said. "Cause that's what playoffs are, it's just a new season. Everyone starts off fresh, so it's pretty exciting to come off a win with that because our mindset is, 'OK, yeah we won, but let's grow.'"
North hung right with the Abes for a good chunk of the game, holding a lead heading into the final five minutes of the first half and tying the game at 21 with 2:12 before the break on a shot from Brya Smith.
But the Abes got a strong push in the final few minutes, scoring eight straight on a Nicole Rossow bucket and a pair of 3-pointers from Brennan to take a 29-21 advantage into the locker room.
After a slow start to the second half for both teams, Memorial scored 10 straight in less than three minutes to push its lead to 45-30. The Huskies wouldn't cut the lead under 12 the rest of the way.
"The two big runs were huge," Brennan said. "We didn't give up, and when our runs stopped, the break in between them, we just kept digging and made sure our defense was good."
The Huskies cut the lead down to five points twice in the first eight minutes of the second half but weren't able to get that next play. The second time North cut the deficit to five, coming on an Amber Adams basket, Memorial responded with its 10-0 showing.
"We throw the ball away, we didn't rebound the ball well tonight," North coach Jill Elliott said. "I just think that some of this is our youth. We have a lot of kids that are new to this. I know it is the end of the year, but in these intracity games, biggest crowd we've seen all year, emotions can kind of take over."
Of the 18 Memorial points scored over the two runs, Brennan accounted for 12. Also scoring in double digits for the Abes were Tessa Hazelton with 11 and Rossow with 10.
While the final result was tough to swallow, the youthful Huskies did go toe-to-foe for an impressive amount of time with one of the top squads in the Big Rivers. Evie Dreger, part of a starting five that featured two juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen, scored 10 points.
"There were some definite improvements from the girls," Elliott said. "We stayed more composed in this game than the last time we played them. I thought we handled their press. When they switched defenses, we handled that well. What we're kind of missing is consistent scoring."
Memorial wrapped up the Big Rivers slate with a 7-5 record, in a tie for third place with Chippewa Falls thanks to the Cardinals' 68-66 victory against River Falls Friday. Overall, Memorial enters the postseason 13-9.
"We've got a lot of work to do for sure, but I'm really proud of the season that we've had," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said.
Memorial and Chippewa Falls are set to meet next in the most intriguing local matchup of the first round of the playoffs. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. at Memorial on Friday.
The Old Abes, which received a No. 8 seed, swept Chi-Hi in the regular season, winning 47-46 on the road in December and 52-47 at home earlier this month.
"They've got two of the best kids in the league and a lot of their complimentary kids have played a lot of minutes and they are very talented as well," Fanning said. "We have to come in with a focus for 36 minutes if we hope to have a shot."
The Huskies finished 2-10 in the Big Rivers and 4-18 overall, receiving a 15th seed in the playoffs. They'll travel to Kimberly, currently ranked seventh in the state in the latest Associated Press poll.
"There's always a chance of an underdog coming through and knocking off a team like that," Elliott said. "They're a very good team and we're going to have our hands full."
Eau Claire Memorial 60, Eau Claire North 41
North (4-18, 2-10): Evie Dreger 10, Mackenzie Gilbert 2, Nadia Horn 7, Amber Adams 2, Reanna Hutchinson 6, Addison Bohman 3, Morgan Gilbert 6, Tayah Christopher 5.
Memorial (13-8,7-5): Lilly Cayley 2, Jeana Sorensen 3, Megan Moskal 3, Nicole Rossow 10, Olivia Tangley 9, Anna Hoitomt 2, Sydney Brennan 20, Tessa Hazelton 11.
3-point goals: North 2 (Horn, Bohman), Memorial 5 (Moskal, Olivia Tangley, Brennan 3).
Halftime: Memorial 29-21.