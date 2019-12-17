CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sydney Brennan stepped to the line with a chance to wash away a year of heartache.
It was in this very same game last year that Chippewa Falls escaped with a 55-52 victory over Eau Claire Memorial to extend the Cardinals’ home winning streak against the Old Abes to over a decade dating back to 2008.
Now, an accidental foul by the Cardinals sent Brennan to the line with a chance to break a 46-46 tie with 6.6 seconds left in the game.
She eyed the basket as both sides of the gym held their breaths in angst. Then she let it fly.
Bucket.
47-46 Memorial.
She didn’t make her second free throw, but it didn’t matter. Chippewa Falls couldn’t convert its last-second attempt and bedlam ensued as the Memorial fans erupted to celebrate the 47-46 victory Tuesday night.
“It was just exhilarating,” Brennan said. “It means everything. ... To come back and redeem ourselves just feels incredible.”
It was just moments earlier when Brennan had a chance to put the Cardinals away up 46-44 that she missed her one-and-one free throw, opening the door for Chi-Hi to tie the game.
In those ensuing seconds, Chi-Hi’s Caelan Givens showed why she’s one of the area’s very best. Down by two, Cardinals coach Becca Bestul drew up a play for her senior star, who made a layup in the paint to tie things up at 46.
It was one of the few baskets that came easy for Givens on the night. She spent most of the evening smothered by Memorial’s freshman guard Lily Cayley, who was ordered to chase Givens around all game.
“It feels amazing, it’s an honor,” Cayley said about guarding Givens.
Just over a minute into the game Memorial coach Brandon Fanning walked over to his freshman on the bench and made his directions clear.
“You’re on 15,” he said.
“I was thinking ‘my gosh,’” Cayley said of her orders, “but our team is really good, so I know I can trust them, and they can help me.”
Givens was held to just two points in the first half before breaking out in the second half to finish the game with 15 points, 12 against Cayley.
“Lily is a beast,” Fanning said. “She has really good feet, she’s really athletic. It’s been a while since we’ve had a kid who can really match up with Caelan and at least force her to do some different things.”
With Givens locked down early, the Cardinals struggled to get anything going offensively. They mustered just 18 first half points and couldn’t connect on anything from deep.
“I think we went away from what makes us good and we missed a lot,” Bestul said. “We missed them from the outside, we missed a ton of shots in the lane. Our shooting percentage was abysmal tonight and a lot of those were shots that we typically hit, and we need to hit those.”
Out of the break, the Cardinals scored six straight while Cayley rested. They turned a 25-18 halftime deficit into a 35-30 lead thanks to eight points from Givens. But the Old Abes wouldn’t go away, stringing together eight straight points to retake the lead 42-38.
“I thought our kids did a great job of playing in the moment,” Fanning said. “Chippewa went on a couple runs there but we didn’t lose our composure, we just stuck with the game plan and kids executed really well. We put ourselves in a position to have a shot at it at the end and things rolled our way.”
The victory kept Memorial’s perfect 6-0 season intact for one more game. The Old Abes will look to make it seven straight when Menomonie visits Memorial on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
The Cardinals will have an extra day off but will need to regroup quickly to get ready for a strong Hudson team that will visit Chippewa Falls on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
“This is not the end of the season and I think we can learn from (the game) and get better,” Bestul said.
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Chippewa Falls 46
Eau Claire Memorial: Lily Cayley 2, Hope Gibbons 13, Nicole Rossow 12, Anna Hoitomt 2, Sydney Brennan 18.
Chippewa Falls: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 6, Ava Fries 2, Caelan Givens 15, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 5, Ashley Hanley 8, Aaliyah McMillan 6.
3-point goals: Memorial 3 (Brennan 3), Chippewa Falls 1 (McMillan).
Halftime: Eau Claire Memorial 25-18.