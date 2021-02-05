Eau Claire North girls basketball earned a sweep of the city series — though it didn't come easy.
After needing overtime in the first matchup, North scored the final four points of the game to break a tie and clamped down on defense for the last two minutes to secure a 57-53 victory against Memorial Friday night at the Doghouse.
"We've had a lot of close games," North coach Jill Elliott said. "Our first three games were right down to the wire. The way the season started, that's been the pattern all year. Close, tight games. Last year we lost those close games. This year we're a little bit more seasoned, and we're coming out on the winning side of those."
The Huskies were on track for a dominant showing through the first six minutes, holding the Old Abes scoreless while notching 10 points of their own. But Memorial responded with a 24-8 run through the rest of the half, setting up a battle in the final 18 minutes.
Memorial extended its lead to nine early in the second half, when Josie Barstad hit a corner 3 to push the score to 31-22, but North responded with 18 straight over a four minute, 34 second time frame. The home team never trailed again, though Memorial did force two ties in the closing minutes.
"The second half of the year, we've really come on strong in the second half," Elliott said. "I'm not sure what that means or why that is, but the second half seems to be a little stronger for us."
"When we went in the locker room, we told ourselves, 'Second half is our half,'" junior Reanna Hutchinson said. "We're going to come out and be totally confident."
Hutchinson, who led North with 16 points, scored the game-winning basket through contact with 1:49 remaining. Alyssa Polus added an insurance basket 30 seconds later, while the Old Abes went cold at an inopportune time.
"Credit to North, they hit a lot of big shots," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "Toward the end, I thought our focus was real poor. We let North get a lot of easy ones, even after positive plays for us."
North rode the 3-pointer during its sizable second half run, with Addison Bohman and Brya Smith each hitting twice from deep as part of the 18-0 spurt. Memorial clawed back, first equalizing on a Tessa Hazelton basket to make it 51-51 and then on a Lily Cayley layup to make it 53-53.
But North showed off its late game poise to earn its first city sweep since the 2017-18 season.
"These intercity games, everybody comes ready to play," Elloitt said. "Both were really strong teams, really scrappy out there, really physical. It could have went either way."
Tayah Christopher scored 12 points for the Huskies, joining Hutchinson as the team's only double-digit scorers. Hazelton led Memorial with 14, while Barstad added 11.
Memorial could force a third city game, but it will need to win its playoff opener to do so. The Old Abes wrap up the regular season against Superior Saturday before turning their attention to Tomah. North, which earned a bye, awaits the winner of that matchup.
"I think we've been close a lot this year," Fanning said. "We've played a lot of teams very tough. But our kids need to find a way to fight through that adversity, those adverse moments."
The Huskies wrapped their season at 13-5 overall and 9-3 in the Big Rivers. That marks a nine-win improvement overall and seven-win improvement in conference play from last season. They earned the No. 2 seed in their regional.
"It's amazing, compared to last year, how much we've grown," Hutchinson said. "I think last year we were a really young team. This year, with everyone returning, we're all familiar with the way that we play and we're all one big team."
Eau Claire North 57, Eau Claire Memorial 53
Eau Claire Memorial (6-11, 4-8): Lily Cayley 4, Jeana Sorensen 2, Tessa Hazelton 14, Bella Tangley 9, Josie Barstad 11, Halle Ross 4, Anna Hoitomt 2, Brenna Lasher 7.
Eau Claire North (13-5, 9-3): Evie Dreger 2, Addison Bohman 3, Morgan Gilbert 2, Nadia Horn 3, Reanna Hutchinson 16, Tayah Christopher 12, Alyssa Polus 6, Brya Smith 8.
3-point goals: Memorial 7 (Hazelton, Tangley 3, Barstad, Lasher 2), North (Bohman 2, Christopher, Smith 2).
Halftime: Memorial 24-18.