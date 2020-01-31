OSSEO — When the basketball season started in November, the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team was inexperienced and unbalanced.
The Thunder had lost last year’s leading scorer in Sophiah Filla and nothing was gelling offensively. They started the season 3-4 and things were getting ugly.
“We could have easily imploded,” Thunder coach Tera Simpson said. “We could have been a mediocre team.”
Then something clicked over Christmas break. Simpson preached playing as a team and her girls bought in, giving up individual statistics for the betterment of everyone.
Now, the Thunder are on a nine-game winning streak and avenged an early-season loss to McDonell on Friday night with a 56-44 victory over the Macks in Osseo.
“I’m just really proud of how far we’ve come,” Simpson said. “The first time we played them we didn’t play cohesively, but now we’re playing together. Every single person on the floor contributes forcing you to guard every single one of our players.”
That’s what has made the Thunder so difficult as of late. They found their identity over the holidays and learned they could succeed without depending on star power.
“Instead of saying ‘I want to play for myself,’ we just said, ‘what makes us better as a team,’” Madison Hugdahl said.
Now they pass up good shots for great shots, allowing everyone to pitch in with points.
“Every game it seems like it’s around eight or nine points for five or six different people,” senior Makayla Steinke said. “It’s awesome because the highest scoring person is around 13 points usually and we’re all so happy about it.”
On Friday night it was Brooke McCune with that 13-point high score, followed by Hugdahl with 12, Steinke with nine and Lacey Frase with eight.
That multi-threat attack came alive in the second half, turning a one-point Thunder halftime lead into a bit of a runaway. After the Macks hit the first bucket of the second half to go ahead 25-24, the Thunder went on a 17-4 run to end McDonell’s night.
“They preach a lot of team aspects and they’re well-coached,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “They rotated the ball; we didn’t rotate the ball. We’re young and inexperienced a little bit, we’re just not quite there yet.”
Defensively, the Thunder clamped down on McDonell’s perimeter shooting. They allowed just three 3-pointers after the Macks killed them with eight last time the teams played. Only junior Lauren Deetz and freshman Marley Hughes were able to find any success, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“Moving (Dezaray) Eisberner onto their best player has shut down a lot of people,” Simpson said.
It’s been a tough stretch for the Macks who have now dropped two straight games to the conference’s top two teams.
“The schedule makers were not nice to us,” Cooper said.
The Macks will return home to take on Stanley-Boyd at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
For the Thunder, it’ll be a battle for Western Cloverbelt supremacy when they head to Fall Creek looking for revenge after a four-point loss to the Crickets in December.
“We’re not expecting it to be easy, but we’ve been working really hard and practicing different ways to beat them and shut some of their better players down,” Hugdahl said. “We’re expecting a good game and we’re going to work our hardest.”
That game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Osseo-Fairchild 56, McDonell Central 44
McDonell Central (10-6): Destiny Baughman 8, Maggie Craker 7, Marley Hughes 12, Emma Stelter 2, Lauryn Deetz 12, Kaitlyn Ortman 1, Laneyse Baughman 2.
Osseo-Fairchild (12-4): Lacey Frase 8, Brooke McCune 13, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Makayla Steinke 9, Autumn Volbrecht 5, Madison Hugdahl 12, Maraiah Steinke 6, Eleice Dahl 1.
3-point goals: McDonell Central 3 (Craker, Hughes, Deetz), Osseo-Fairchild 4 (Makayla Steinke 3, Volbrecht).
Halftime: Osseo-Fairchild 24-23.