ALTOONA — Averie Varsho started out red hot from deep. Then, when space was freed up inside, her teammates took turns setting her up for looks in the paint.
By the final buzzer, the senior sharpshooter had a school-record 37 points, and Altoona had a 72-53 home victory over Ellsworth in the first round of the playoffs.
“They knew she was going to do that, so credit to Ellsworth,” Altoona coach Michelle Peplinski said. “They face-guarded her, they did everything they could. But she just decided tonight that she was going to leave it all out on the court. And she was picked up by every single teammate.”
Twenty-one of her points came in a stellar first half, which was kicked off by four threes within the first nine minutes of play. That helped the Rails get out to a 15-point lead, and Altoona would retain a double-digit advantage for all but 20 seconds the rest of the way.
Ellsworth tried to adjust its defense in response to Altoona’s success from deep, but the Rails were ready to take what the Panthers gave them.
Now Varsho had room to cut to the basket, sometimes without a defender nearby for an easy bucket. Other makes were on smart transition plays from the team.
“Their zone gets us open looks,” Varsho said of the starting formation. “When they switched to man, all my teammates decided, ‘Let’s get open looks.’ Setting screens really got us open, and then ball fakes, because they thought we were going to shoot the ball every time.”
Peplinski saw the response as a clear sign of growth.
“In other games, she kind of still hunted that three,” Peplinski said. “We’ve really worked hard recently on what else you can do to contribute. I thought she ended up with some easier layups because of how hard she worked on defense. That’s a fun night for her.”
The Panthers’ stellar duo of Autumn Earney and Molly Janke made sure Peplinski stayed stressed on the sidelines. Earney finished with 27 points, while Janke, just a freshman, had 17. The first-year Rails coach said they are two of the best players Altoona has seen all year.
“It was the greatest challenge of this whole season, honestly,” said Brittany Klatt, who defended Earney. “She’s the best player I’ve faced. She can step back, she can hit it over the top of me. I just had to box her out and not let her get the ball.”
The pair helped the Panthers put pressure on in the closing minutes of the first half, as well as put up an 14-6 run in second to cut the lead to 10 with 7:20 remaining. Altoona remained composed, though, putting up an 8-0 run following the second half surge to stretch the lead back out.
The Panthers failed to cut the deficit under 12 after that response, with another spurt from Varsho helping the Altoona cause. She scored six of the Rails’ final 11 points in the closing three and a half minutes to help the team avenge a playoff loss from last year.
“It feels so good,” Varsho said. “Losing to Ellsworth in the first round last year, we were like, ‘This is our house now. We’ve got to take them down at our house.’”
The Rails advance to play top-seeded New Richmond, a squad Altoona has seen already this season. That meeting was closer than you might expect given the two teams’ seedings, a 43-41 Tigers triumph.
“We’re excited,” Peplinski said. “We’re a four seed heading into the one seed. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53
Ellsworth (9-10): Molly Janke 17, Brianna Giese 5, Ava Brookshaw 2, Haley Bach 2, Autumn Earney 27.
Altoona (9-11): Averie Varsho 37, Daydrean Henrichs 9, Brittany Klatt 3, Landry Ternberg 3, Mya Martenson 6, Alyssa Wirth 8, Mercedes Romo 4.
3-point goals: Ellsworth 6 (Janke 2, Giese, Earney 3), Altoona 8 (Varsho 5, Henrichs, Klatt, Ternberg).
Halftime: Altoona 35-20.