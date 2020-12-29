ALTOONA – The Eau Claire Area Stars had already played 12 games at this point last year. On Tuesday, the squad hit the ice for only the second time this season.
That partly can be chalked up to the WIAA's adjusted schedule while prep sports navigate the coronavirus pandemic, but ECA also had to deal with a two-week quarantine period, throwing off plans even further.
Even when they are able to get on the ice, the Stars face another change from the norm. They had to practice around the Chippewa Valley while Hobbs Ice Arena was closed completely. Even now, when practices are ongoing at Eau Claire's premier hockey facility, games have been prohibited. Altoona Hobbs is their new home for the time being.
Needless to say, it has been a strange start to the year for a team expected to be among the top girls hockey units in the state. It hasn't affected their play so far at least, with a 4-1 victory against Hayward pushing the team to 2-0 Tuesday.
"You start getting into a little bit of a routine and you can start to see some progress as far as what we're trying to do," ECA coach Tom Bernhardt said. "And then you're off for two weeks, and that's tough conditioning-wise for the kids. And then you come out and have a game, and then you have the holidays and then you're off again for another period of time."
So, how do they stay on task? During the quarantine, there was plenty of time spent riding indoor bikes, running and lifting. Mentally, Paige Ruppert said it helped focusing on putting in work for your teammates. A lack of effort lets everyone down.
"We just tell ourselves we don't want to make any excuses," ECA senior forward Paige Rodriguez said. "We know the team that we can be and the only thing we can control here is effort."
Because, distractions aside, this team has the talent to compete for a state title.
ECA returns their top three scorers and four of the seven double-digit point producers from last year's 19-4-1 team. Madison Schwengler led the Stars with 31 points last season, while Rodriguez and Ruppert followed closely behind with 26 and 23 points, respectively.
The Stars didn't accomplish everything they set out to do last year, though. St. Croix Valley claimed the Big Rivers title, and, despite being the No. 1 seed in their sectional, the Stars were upset in the third round of the playoffs by Hudson.
A strong senior class, which was honored with an early senior day Tuesday, gives the Stars the look of a contender. They were ranked No. 4 in the state in Wisconsin Prep Hockey's first poll of the season.
"My expectations are high for this team," Rodriguez said. "I've played with these girls forever, I've played with them since I was little. Every single game, we've always had high expectations for each other."
The Stars flexed their offensive muscles Tuesday, especially after picking up the pace in the second and third periods. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a tap in three minutes in, but Hayward equalized before the first period came to a close. From there, ECA responded with three straight, including another from Rodriguez and tallies from Ruppert and Kennedy Gruhlke, to maintain a perfect record.
"We all just talked in the locker room," Ruppert said. "We were like, 'Our season could be over at any point. We've all just got to give it our all.'"
Gruhlke's goal was the prettiest of the afternoon matinee, as she was able to beat Hayward goalie Taylor Hammerel while streaking down the right side of the ice despite getting hooked near the crease. Naomi Stow was active in the crease, making 29 saves.
The Stars will squeeze in 10 games in January, next playing against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on Jan. 5. The Sabers are off to a hot start themselves, now 3-0 after besting highly-ranked Northland Pines Tuesday. They also return their leading scorer, Sidney Polzin, after only losing three players to graduation. That class included stellar goalie Haley Frank, but Caroline O'Dell has adjusted to the starting role well. She's posted a .959 save percentage thus far.
Hudson as usual looms as well. The Stars know the path back to state won't be easy. Many of these girls have experienced that journey before, after all. And, when it comes to 2020, it's nearly impossible to avoid all hurdles.
"What makes you better is facing adversity, and that's all we've done all four years," Rodriguez said. "Every year we come out here and face adversity with losing players and now COVID happening. I think that's what's really made this team a better team, facing all of that and just continuing to give 100% through it."