CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers finally ended Eau Claire Area’s reign in their girls hockey rivalry. Of course, they would have preferred to do it with a win, but a tie will have to do.
The Sabers entered the third period up two before the ECA Stars struck back with a pair of goals from Kennedy Gruhlke to seal a 4-4 tie Tuesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. While CFM was unable to earn its first victory against the Stars since Jan. 30, 2014, it did snap ECA’s 13-game winning streak in the series.
It was another sign of serious progress for a team in new territory this season.
“This was a big game for the girls as far as confidence-wise because we’ve had some shortcomings over the past couple of years against Eau Claire,” CFM coach Tony Menard said. “It was nice to carry this through to the end of the game, even if this was a tie.”
The Stars were CFM’s fourth straight ranked opponent, a stretch of the schedule that has helped solidify the Sabers’ reputation. CFM upset Central Wisconsin and Northland Pines in the days following the Christmas break, then took Western Wisconsin to overtime in a 3-2 defeat.
That shows a pretty steep jump for a team that went 10-11-2 last season.
“We’re building line connections and getting comfortable with each other,” CFM forward Sidney Polzin said. “We’re definitely getting that improvement.”
The Stars are ranked second in the state in the latest WIPH/Coaches Girls Top Six, a poll the Sabers have also worked themselves into thanks to the upsets. CFM is slotted in at No. 5.
“To come out 2-1-1 so far in that stretch, we’re playing really good hockey,” Menard said.
The Sabers were upset-minded from the start, with Abigail Martin opening the scoring nearly 15 minutes into the contest. She pulled up after just crossing the blue line and pegged the bottom left corner with a shot worthy of the National Hockey League’s Skills Challenge.
That lead was doubled less than two minutes later. Addie Frenette hustled down to the Stars’ right circle for a puck that evaded all the skaters on the ice and flipped it backhand toward Polzin in front of the crease. Polzin, the team’s leading scorer, took advantage.
CFM was truly in control midway through the second when Paige Steinmetz floated a cross-crease pass over ECA goalie Naomi Stow’s pad and to Frenette, who tapped the puck into the open net to make it 3-0.
“Just to get ahead in the first and the second is a great feeling,” Polzin said. “You could see it in our teammates. We were all excited.”
ECA, still unbeaten on the season, was not going to go away that easily though. Gruhlke scored the first of her three goals less than 20 seconds later, and Paige Rodriguez cut the deficit to one with a wrister with five and a half minutes remaining in the second.
Polzin gave CFM a cushion again before the second period ended with a goal that marked her 100th career point, but it still wasn’t enough. Gruhlke scored twice in the first three minutes of the third period, one while deflecting a shot from the point and another on a close shot redirected off a defender's stick, to equalize.
“I was very proud of how the kids came back,” ECA coach Tom Bernhardt said.
ECA had a great opportunity to complete the comeback with a two-minute 5-on-3 chance midway through the third, but the Sabers successfully killed it off. Then it was the Sabers getting power play chances, with the Stars taking a penalty inside the final two minutes of the third and two in overtime. Despite CFM putting on plenty of pressure, ECA escaped.
“Naomi made some huge saves and really battled there in the third period and overtime,” Bernhardt said. “I always say your best penalty killer has to be your goaltender.”
So while neither team walked away the victor, both can feel good about where they stand among the state’s best.
“This team right now is a team that I would not trade for anybody,” Polzin said. “Everybody knows their role and there’s hardly any drama at all.”
“I thought as a whole that was probably our most complete hockey game,” Bernhardt said. “We knew coming into this that Chippewa is a very talented team. We knew it was going to be that type of game.”
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Eau Claire Area 4
ECA 0 2 2 0 — 4
CFM 2 2 0 0 — 4
First period: 1, CFM, Abigail Martin (Brianna Buonincontro), 14:57; 2, CFM, Sidney Polzin (Addie Frenette), 16:21. Second period: 3, CFM, Frenette (Paige Steinmetz, Ella Ausman), 6:13; 4, ECA, Kennedy Gruhlke (Paige Rodriguez), 6:38; 5, ECA, Rodriguez (Madison Schwengler), 11:25; 6, CFM, Polzin (Frenette), 11:57. Third period: 7, ECA, Kennedy Gruhlke (Schwengler), 1:10; 8, ECA, Kennedy Gruhlke (Rodriguez), 2:33.
Shots on goal: ECA 9-7-10-1—27; CFM 8-6-3-7—24. Penalties: ECA 7 for 14 mins; CFM 6 for 12 mins. Goalies: ECA: Naomi Stow (27 shots, 23 saves); CFM: Caroline O’Dell (24 shots, 20 saves). Records: ECA x-x, CFM x-x.