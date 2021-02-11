CHIPPEWA FALLS — For years, Caroline O’Dell waited patiently for her opportunity.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie goalie sat behind Haley Frank, whose stellar career with the Sabers culminated in a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and a spot on the Big Rivers’ all-conference first team last season.
Meanwhile, O’Dell remained disciplined, preparing for her time in the sun.
“I have worked hard through my three years of being a backup,” O’Dell said. “I played summer hockey, too. I knew I was going to have one chance, and it was going to be my senior year. I wanted to be ready and put it all out there.”
She certainly has looked ready. O’Dell helped backstop the Sabers to the program’s first winning season since 2011-12, its first playoff victory since 2013-14, and now its first sectional final appearance in 13 years. CFM is set to battle St. Croix Valley at 2 p.m. on Saturday in River Falls.
“It’s been amazing,” O’Dell said. “Just as a team, we really build each other up a help each other through this whole thing.”
The sectional final trip marks the latest chapter in four years of improvement for the CFM program. This year’s seniors won six games when they were freshmen, seven as sophomores, and pushed CFM into the double digits in wins last year at 10-11-2.
On paper, the team was poised to keep that upward trajectory going this winter. The Sabers graduated a small senior class of four and returned seven of their top eight scorers. Yet, among those departures was Frank, who had often served as a calming presence for the program. Externally, it was fair to wonder if anyone would be able to step into those shoes.
Internally, CFM coach Tony Menard says CFM knew what they had.
“Going into the season, we knew goaltending wasn’t going to be an issue for us,” Menard said. “Where a lot of teams lost good goaltenders, whether it was in our section or across the state, we lost a good goalie, but we filled it in with just as good of a goalie.”
O’Dell posted a 2.27 goals against average and a .909 save percentage during the regular season while being frequently called upon. She led the Big Rivers with 381 saves.
She’s improved on those numbers during this playoff run, earning a .960 save percentage while allowing just a pair of goals in wins against No. 5 Hayward and the top-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars.
Menard’s confidence in her game heading into the year was backed by a decent sample size in her junior campaign. After playing a combined 435 minutes through her first two varsity seasons, O’Dell got 462 minutes of work last year in Frank’s stead. She posted a 2-4-2 record with a 2.42 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.
Menard said there was a time during the season where Frank was struggling some and the team needed to rely on O’Dell.
“She was able to benefit from watching such a good goalie in Haley for so many years,” Menard said. “Last year we wanted to make sure we got Caroline enough games to where she had confidence coming into the season. We could always see in those games, Caroline wasn’t the reason if we lost, and a lot of the times she was the reason we were close in those games or even won those games. Going into the season the senior group, the junior group, they had confidence because they’d played with Caroline for so many years.”
O’Dell said there were definite nerves at the start of this year — after all, she’d never been in this position before. She’d never even played in a conference game before this year.
But she maintained her effort and worked on keeping confidence high. That got easier as the wins started coming.
Now she has a chance to be a part of history. CFM is looking to make the state tournament for the first time since the program was Chippewa Falls/McDonell in 2008.
Standing in CFM’s way of a trip to the state’s final four is a conference foe. The Fusion went 11-6 on the season and ended the year on a 7-1 run. Despite the Sabers having a lower seed, a No. 4 compared to St. Croix Valley’s 2, there remains reason to be confident. That one loss down the stretch for St. Croix Valley came against this CFM group.
“We have a lot of confidence going against the Fusion, I think mainly because we’ve seen them,” Menard said. “We know what type of team they are and what type of team we are. It’s going to be a game where we have to execute and play really well in our systems. ... They’re a well coached team and they’ll take advantage of any mistakes we have.”
The Sabers are one of a handful of local teams who will be playing for a chance at state this weekend. Their archrivals, the Eau Claire Area Stars, will play Wisconsin Valley Union Friday in Onalaska for a chance to return to state for the first time since winning a title in 2018.
On the boys side, Chippewa Falls and Hudson will battle in Wausau in a clash of the top two seeds in Division 1’s first sectional, while two local D2 teams are also still alive. Rice Lake is looking to beat Superior for a second straight trip to state, while RAM will play Somerset for a chance to make the pinnacle event for the very first time.
CFM is happy to be a part of the fun.
“We have a big number of seniors, which we haven’t had in the past few years,” O’Dell said. “We really knew that this was our chance to do good things for the program.”