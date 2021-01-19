It’s safe to say these two teams are evenly matched.
Two games, two overtimes. But unlike the first matchup, which saw the Eau Claire Area Stars and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie play to a 4-4 tie, Tuesday’s meeting featured a dagger.
A well-positioned Madison Schwengler tapped in the puck into the left side of the Sabers’ goal nearly four minutes into the extra frame to secure a 2-1 Eau Claire Area victory at Hobbs Ice Arena. The goal, the first in over 38 minutes of game action, gives the Stars regular season bragging rights in the Chippewa Valley’s top girls hockey rivalry.
Of course, CFM can get the upper hand come playoff time. And the Sabers have shown they can hang, even if the program is still looking for its first victory against the Stars since 2014.
“That’s just a good girls high school hockey game,” ECA coach Tom Bernhardt said. “Fortunately for us there at the end, we got a bounce right there on Maddie’s stick and she was able to put that one away.”
Tuesday’s contest was critical for both teams when it comes to the Big Rivers title race. Eau Claire Area and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie sported identical 1-1-1 records in league play heading into the game.
ECA now has the inside track, thanks both to the win and St. Croix Valley beating Hudson Tuesday night. The Fusion moved to 3-3, while Hudson dropped to 2-2.
Eau Claire Area opened the scoring less than two minutes after the opening puck drop when Paige Ruppert found Kami Krumenauer with a perfect feed from behind the net. Krumenauer, standing on the right of CFM goalie Caroline O’Dell’s crease, was able to one-time the puck past the senior netminder for the icebreaker.
The Stars controlled play for much of the first period, conducting multiple extended shifts in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie defensive zone. But the Sabers weathered the storm, and netted a goal of their own right after one of ECA’s long runs. Paige Steinmetz equalized on an unassisted tally, pinging a shot off the top corner of the net and in with 43 seconds remaining in the first.
“Once we got the puck at the end of the first period in their zone, we felt really good,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. “Things were buzzing. Paige was able to get a great shot on net. That line has been really connecting lately in the offensive zone.”
From there, it was a battle between the two goaltenders, O’Dell and ECA’s Alesha Smith, until Schwengler finally sent everyone home. Kennedy Gruhlke helped set her up with a pass from the side of the net, which neatly found Schwengler standing in prime real estate in front of the crease.
“They’re a really good team,” Schwengler said. “They’ve definitely gotten way better from the past times that we’ve played them. We had to stay consistent with working hard throughout the whole game, because if we take any shifts off they will definitely capitalize on them.”
For the Stars, the victory ends a three-game losing streak which came entirely against teams ranked in the top six in the state: Central Wisconsin, St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin.
CFM is currently ranked No. 5 in the WIPH/Coaches Girls Top Six, while ECA sits outside the poll.
“You knew coming into this game that it was going to be a battle, especially for them to lose an uncharacteristic three games in a row,” Menard said. “They’re just not a program in the last handful of years that has done that. With this being a conference game, us being the two teams closest to each other, you knew that it was going to be a battle. They were going to bring their best game.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Stars. ECA will play Central Wisconsin and St. Croix Valley again, and a final matchup against Hudson also looms at the end of the month.
“These are the kind of games we’re going to be in down the stretch here in the last week and a half, just to get you ready for the tournament,” Bernhardt said. “Because in tournament play, these are the kind of games that you’re going to have to win.”
Eau Claire Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)
CFM 1 0 0 0- 1
ECA 1 0 0 1 — 2
First period: 1, ECA, Kami Krumenauer (Paige Ruppert, Jaiden Ivey), 1:57; 2, CFM, Paige Steinmetz, 16:17. Overall: 3, ECA, Madison Schwengler (Kennedy Gruhlke), 3:50.
Shots on goal: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 8-12-7-5-32, Eau Claire Area 12-8-14-5-. Penalties: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3 for 6 mins, Eau Claire Area 2 for 4 mins. Goalies: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O’Dell (39 shots, 37 saves); Eau Claire Area: Alesha Smith (32 shots, 31 saves). Records: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5-4-1, 1-2-1; Eau Claire Area 6-3-1, 2-1-1.