If you’re lucky, you’ll stop Eau Claire Area’s first line. The first line won’t beat you, they might score a goal or two, but that’s not what makes the Stars so dominant. Instead it’s their relentlessness. One after another the Stars roll out consistently strong lines that few teams in the state can match.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie found out the hard way as they watched an early lead quickly evaporate as the Stars’ offense relentlessly fired shots on net, eventually pulling away for a 9-4 victory at Hobbs Ice Arena.
“They have consistency from their first line to their fourth line,” Sabers coach Tony Menard said. “They bring the same intensity every single shift and when you’re a team like us that has some freshmen scattered in the starting lineup who are trying to figure the game out, when they bring that consistency it’s tough to match every single shift.”
The Sabers scored the first goal in every single period Tuesday night. It started just two minutes into the game when junior forward Sidney Polzin did what she’s done all season for CFM. She took the puck into enemy territory and let it rip, firing a shot from the top of the right circle into the back of the net to give CFM an early lead.
“She’s just finds a way to perform when the team needs her,” Menard said of Polzin. “She’s been able to pick up the team and get the puck on her stick knowing she’s got to make a play and she’s been able to make those plays, and it’s been nice to see.”
Haley Frank held things down in net, making a pair of stops on Lauren Carmody early in the first, but eventually the Stars’ high-powered offense broke through. With just over three minutes to go in the first, Paige Rodriguez punched in a rebound from Annika Olson to even up the score. Fourteen seconds later, Carmody scored her first of two goals, crossing the ice from left to right and sending the puck top shelf past Frank to give ECA the lead.
“We were very happy with how the kids responded offensively,” ECA coach Tom Bernhardt said.
In the second, the Stars took over, scoring four straight to turn a 2-2 game into a four-goal lead.
“We scored some nice goals tonight,” Bernhardt said. “We scored some kind of hard-working goals where we got pucks deep, we got pucks to the net, and good things happen when you throw pucks on net.”
Two of ECA’s second-period goals came off rebounds in front of the net that were tapped in on second-chance opportunities. Carmody put in her second of the game on a put-back after blowing past a pair of Sabers defenders and collecting a rebound to the left of the CFM net.
“She is one of the fastest players I’ve played with and she gives everything on the ice every shift,” Olson said of Carmody. “She’s honestly a role model to all of us.”
The Sabers made things interesting in the third, pulling to within three just four minutes into the period, but the Stars scored a pair at the 16:05 mark and the 16:38 mark of the third to end any hope of a comeback.
“I think this team is starting to develop an identity early in the season,” Bernhardt said. “We’re going to get some production from all of our lines, they’re all producing for us offensively. That’s something that should hopefully build some confidence within the locker room that anyone who is out there can put the puck in the net.”
ECA will have a few days off before hitting the ice again on Tuesday when the Stars head to Somerset to take on Western Wisconsin at 7 p.m.
For CFM, it’s right back to action on Thursday when Wisconsin Valley Union heads to Chippewa Ice Arena for a 6 p.m. puck drop. The Sabers will hope to have Emma-Lyn Stephenson back after the freshman forward exited the game early and left the locker room on crutches.
“I think it might just be an ankle sprain,” Menard said. “We’ll just have to keep an eye on it and hopefully some tape and some rest will do her well.”
Eau Claire Area 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
CFM 1 1 2 — 4
ECA 2 4 3 — 9
First period: 1, CFM, Sidney Polzin (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:58; 2, ECA, Paige Rodriguez (Annika Olson), 13:32; 3, ECA, Lauren Carmody, (Abby Jochimsen), 13:46. Second period: 4, CFM, Ella Ausman, (Polzin), 1:54 (pp); 5, ECA, Kami Krumenauer, (Rodriguez), 2:35; 6, ECA Kalie Grunhlke, 5:10; 7, ECA, Madison Schwengler, (Olson), 8:19 (pp); 8, ECA, Carmody, (Kalie Gruhlke), 12:14. Third period: 9, CFM, Ella Ausman, (Polzin), 3:52; 10, ECA, Krumenauer, (Rodriguez, Brynn Richard), 4:17; 11, CFM, Madelyn Herbert, (Emma-Lyn Stephenson), 4:25; 12, ECA, Rodriguez (Schwengler), 16:05; 13, Gruhlke (Richard), 16:38.
Shots on goal: CFM 30; ECA 36. Penalties: CFM 3 for 6 minutes; ECA 4 for 8 minutes. Goalies: CFM: Haley Frank (22 shots, 18 saves), Caroline O’Dell (13 shots, 9 Saves); ECA: Naomi Stow (30 shots, 26 saves).
Records: CFM: 1-2-0; ECA: 6-0-1