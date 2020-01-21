CHIPPEWA FALLS — Five goals from four different scorers made for a win very indicative of the Eau Claire Area Stars girls hockey team’s makeup this season.
Paige Rodriguez scored twice, while Madison Schwengler, Annika Olson and Paige Ruppert also struck gold in the Stars' 5-0 victory against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on Tuesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
"It's not just one person doing the work," Rodriguez said. "I think that it helps that we're all really good friends off the ice. That helps with our on-ice stuff."
The balance of the squad is evident just by looking at the season-long stats. The Stars have seven players with double-digit points already, and 13 players have scored at least one goal. It's a stellar solution to ECA losing a pair of DI-caliber players to graduation, Charlotte Akervik and Ava Kison.
"There's a lot more depth," Stars forward Cameron Carmody said. "You can put us wherever you want, we know that each line is going to go out there and make some plays."
The Stars came out firing Tuesday, with Madison Schwengler kicking off the three-goal first period just over six minutes in. She got the third whack in on CFM goalie Haley Frank, capitalizing on ECA’s crashing of the crease.
Just seconds later, Rodriguez found the net when she skated across the blue line, deked out a defender and fired a shot to the top of the net. Annika Olson closed the early run, taking a shot from the point on the power play that fluttered in the air and on cage.
Building on the lead in the second was Ruppert, who tapped in a rebound off a shot from Rodriguez three minutes and change into the period, while Rodriguez closed action with a rebound goal in the third.
"When we have played well, we've gotten production from multiple lines and multiple individuals," Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said. "Tonight it was a new group, a new line that got us going."
While ECA also won the first meeting between these teams by five goals, a 9-4 result, CFM proved it shouldn't be overlooked after knocking off Hudson last week.
"We needed to come out there and show them that just because you beat Hudson, you're not going to beat us," forward Lauren Carmody said.
With a sweep of the Sabers, ECA is in good position when it comes to earning a Big Rivers title. It sits tied atop the league at 3-1 even with a somewhat surprising loss to Hudson last week.
The Stars have two conference games remaining on the regular season slate, including Hudson's visit to Hobbs on Tuesday. The Raiders, which ended the Stars' season last year in the sectional final, don’t appear to be the powerhouse they’ve often been in the past. Hudson fell 4-1 to St. Croix Valley Tuesday and has the loss to the Sabers, but did upend ECA 4-3 in the first meeting.
Looming at the end of the conference schedule is the Stars’ greatest threat to a title, fellow 3-1 squad St. Croix Valley. A Big Rivers championship isn't the end goal for a program like this, though.
"We all want to go back to what I had my freshman year, which was a state championship," Rodriguez said. "Everyone wants it and everyone comes together every game."
Eau Claire Area 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
ECA 3 1 1 — 0
CFM 0 0 0 — 5
First period: 1, ECA, Madison Schwengler (Paige Rodriguez, Kami Krumenauer), 6:01; 2, ECA, Rodriguez (Ryele Pyykola), 6:03; 3, ECA, Annika Olson (Paige Ruppert), 14:47 (PP). Second period: 4, ECA, Ruppert (Rodriguez, Schwengler), 3:34. Third period: 5, ECA, Rodriguez (Schwengler), 7:48.
Shots on goal: ECA 14-19-14—47; CFM 2-6-6—14. Penalties: ECA 6 for 12 mins; CFM 4 for 8 mins. Goalies: ECA: Alesha Smith (14 shots, 14 saves); CFM: Haley Frank (47 shots, 42 saves). Records: ECA 14-2-1, 3-1-0; CFM 5-8-2, 1-3-0.