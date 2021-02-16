CHIPPEWA FALLS — Plenty has changed since the last time Chippewa Falls girls hockey players made it to the state tournament.
They weren't known as the Sabers back then, and Menomonie wasn't even a part of the co-op yet. Instead, it was a group of girls from Chi-Hi and McDonell heading down to Madison in 2008.
The difference just the last four years have made is nearly as drastic. This group of Chippewa Falls/Menomonie seniors went 6-16-2 in their freshman year with the program, failing to win a game in Big Rivers competition. Three seasons later, and they are driving the program's remarkable resurgence. The Sabers, fresh off their first sectional title in their current configuration, will meet Central Wisconsin Wednesday in the state semifinals.
"It's so exciting to be a part of history," Sabers senior Ella Ausman said. "It's been a really long time and it means a lot to all of us, especially the seniors. We knew we could get here. We've just been waiting."
The Sabers' seniors have seen the program take a step forward each year they've been with the team. CFM upped its win total to seven in their sophomore year, then to 10 last year, marking the first time the co-op secured double-digit victories since 2011-12. That elusive Big Rivers win also came, a 2-1 triumph against Hudson to end a losing streak that lasted nearly five years.
Coach Tony Menard said the improvement started in the locker room, putting a focus on building a winning culture. Success on the ice followed.
"Every year since our freshman year the season has been better and better," Ausman said. "We're just been continuously growing. When we got to our senior year we were just so excited because we knew we could do big things."
This year, the group lived up to its potential. CFM went 9-6-1 in the regular season, earning a pair of wins against Big Rivers foes and a handful against ranked competition. They earned a spot in the rankings themselves, too, finishing at No. 6 in the state in the most recent poll released on Jan. 31.
A No. 4 seed in their sectional, the Sabers bested fifth-seeded Hayward in the first round for their first playoff win since 2014. Then they went on the road to earn a pair of upsets, toppling No. 1 Western Wisconsin in the semis and No. 2 St. Croix Valley in the sectional final.
"I knew we were capable of doing it, but for it to be actually happening right now is just amazing," senior forward Sidney Polzin said.
Despite technically being the underdog as the No. 3 seed, it would have been reasonable if these teams were flipped in the seeding meeting. The Sabers beat Central Wisconsin in a head-to-head matchup back in December by a sound margin, a 6-1 final, and enter the state tournament as the second highest ranked program still alive from the WIPH/Coaches Girls Top Six. Only the Eau Claire Area Stars, which received the No. 1 seed, are ranked higher.
The team still won't have to travel too far, trekking an hour and a half east to Schofield, and that previous matchup should give players confidence that they can hang with the semifinal hosts. Ausman said the first week of the season, which featured the win against Central Wisconsin and another against Wisconsin Valley Union, is when she first started to realize this team's capabilities.
"Our first week of games, we were like, 'Wow,'" Ausman said. "We really are a good team and we can be a great team."
They can't be overconfident though, considering Central Wisconsin knocked off Fox Cities, the top-ranked team in the state, as part of its playoff journey. The Storm, 13-5 on the year, have bounced back after dropping three of their last four in the regular season.
"I obviously don't think the game is going to be 6-1 again, in either team's favor," Menard said. "It's going to be a closer game. We've just got to make sure we're playing well in our defensive zone. It really starts there, limiting their opportunities, and then taking advantage up front with our depth with our lines."
"We are definitely not going to take them for granted," Polzin said. "We know that we both have been developing throughout the season."
Saber players will take part in sendoff ceremonies Wednesday before a brief skate at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, right before the ECA Stars and the University School of Milwaukee will kick off the other semifinal at the rink. No matter what happens on their business trip, the team can take comfort in knowing they've helped transform what Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hockey stands for.
"These girls, they saw what it was like to have a losing season, not to win a conference game, to have six wins in a season," Menard said. "Now in our shortened season we're at 12 wins. They're all really enjoying it. They're enjoying the moment, they're enjoying being around each other. It's somewhat of a sense of normalcy for them in this weird year, just being able to come to the rink and be with their teammates."