Only one school has a returning first team all-conference performer in the Big Rivers this season.
And Hudson doesn't just have one. It's got two.
Is it any surprise the Raiders are the consensus favorite among Big Rivers coaches?
Hudson, which took second in the league last winter, is expected to be the top team in the conference by each coach surveyed by the Leader-Telegram. The high praise for the Raiders makes sense, given the talent those first-team picks, Sophia Jones and Audrey Hatfield, bring to the court.
Hatfield led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game. Jonas scored 13 points per contest and dished nearly four assists per night.
With some supporting players also back this season, Hudson will be the team to beat in the Big Rivers.
"I think we have an experienced team back this season, led by one of the strongest senior classes this program has ever seen," Raiders coach Jessica Vadnais said.
Hudson finished one game behind league champion River Falls in the standings last season, finishing 17-6 overall. But with the makeup of their roster, all eyes are on the Raiders this time around.
"We will look to get the ball up the floor in transition and play tough and aggressive on the defensive end," Vadnais said. "Should be a fun season."
Hudson isn't the only team with high hopes this winter though. Menomonie is expected to contend with the Raiders and improve on last year's 9-15 record.
The Mustangs took fifth in the Big Rivers a season ago, but gave their youth some valuable experience. Shelby Thornton (10.4 points per game) and Helen Chen (11.2 ppg) both earned all-conference recognition as sophomores last winter.
Menomonie was a unanimous pick to take second in the conference among surveyed coaches.
The two Eau Claire schools are at opposite ends of the spectrum entering the season. North is loaded with experience, returning all five starters from last year's team, while Memorial has just one starter back.
The Huskies took sixth in the conference a season ago, but are now a year older. They've got Reanna Hutchinson (11.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg) back after the guard was an all-conference honorable mention as a sophomore. Evie Dreger (8.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and Nadia Horn (6 ppg, 2.4 rpg) also figure to play key roles for North.
North has a good mix of seniority and youth on the roster too, with three seniors, four juniors, five sophomores and one freshman.
"(We) will be competitive with all starters returning," Huskies coach Jill Elliott said. "We are looking forward to a healthy and productive season."
Meanwhile, across town Memorial will be building a new lineup. The Old Abes will need to replace first team All-Northwest guard Sydney Brennan and her 17.5 points per game average, among others.
Sophomore Lily Cayley (6.1 ppg, 2.6 assists per game) is Memorial's top returning scorer. She earned honorable mention all-conference recognition as a freshman last season. Anna Hoitomt (3 ppg, 2 rpg) also returns with varsity experience. But for the most part, it'll be a new-look Old Abe rotation.
"We will be a young team with lots of new faces," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "We will play at a higher tempo with higher intensity. (We) need Lily and other sophomores to come in and play at a high level to help out the upperclassmen."
River Falls can relate to Memorial's situation following the graduation of All-Northwest player of the year Kylie Strop. The Wildcats also lost second team all-conference performer Taylor Weick to graduation.
Chippewa Falls will essentially be a brand new team this winter. The Cardinals graduated virtually every key contributor from last year, and will be sorting things out on the fly over the course of the season.
Rice Lake fielded a younger lineup than most last year, and it could pay off with an improved showing this winter. The Warriors have four returning starters, led by junior Brynn Olson (12.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg). She and Jordan Roethel, Callie Karstens, Grace Forsberg and Jordan Pagac will form an experienced core.
"We have a strong group of returning players with a lot of game experience along with some talented young players," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. "The team will be balanced this season and is looking to be a tough contender in the Big Rivers."