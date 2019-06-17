At the beginning of this season, Regis/McDonell girls soccer coach Scott Hoffmann asked Teryn Karlstad if she’d be up for a change.
The Saints had graduated most of their offense from the year prior, the first team in program history to make it down to Milwaukee for the state tournament. 51 of the 2017-18 Saints’ 70 goals walked right out the door.
So Hoffmann asked if Karlstad, known for her lethal shot, would be willing to move from her traditional midfield role up to striker.
“Our first practice of the year, coach told me he was going to need me to score goals this year,” Karlstad said. “We needed someone to fill their shoes, and he noticed that I could do that.”
And score goals she did. Karlstad notched 33 in her senior season with the Saints, making quite the statement in her final season of competitive soccer. For that, she’s the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area girls soccer player of the year.
“I thought that maybe Teryn might be able to step up, but I did not expect that she would step up to this extent this year,” Hoffmann said. “Her ability to put pace on that shot is unlike any player that I’ve ever coached, girls soccer-wise.”
It was hard to miss her in any Saint boxscore, but particularly so in the team’s 5-1 victory against Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on May 17. The senior leader scored all five of Regis/McDonell’s goals.
“She put the team on her shoulders,” Hoffmann said. “That was one of those examples of just playing to another level.”
Regis/McDonell fell 4-0 to Division 1 Eau Claire North in the teams’ meeting in the UW-Eau Claire High School Spring Classic Soccer Tournament, but Karlstad still was able to turn heads against higher competition. She took a pair of shots from about midfield in the second half, nearly scoring on both.
“That was one of my favorite moments,” Karlstad said. “If only they had went in.”
As a team, Regis/McDonell went 12-4-1 this season, falling in the regional finals to Northland Pines.
“We definitely had a young group so it was more learning and showing them how we play,” Karlstad said.
Her strong year on the soccer court wrapped up a stellar senior year for the three-sport athlete. In volleyball, she earned first-team All-Cloverbelt honors and helped the team earn a regional title. She was the Leader-Telegram’s All-Northwest girls basketball player of the year after leading the entire area in points and rebounds and helping the Ramblers clinch their fourth straight conference title.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she said. “I had the best senior year I could.”
“Athletes like that don’t come around all the time,” Hoffmann said. “She was a special individual.”
Karlstad opted to continue her athletic career on the hardwood as she moves to college. She’ll be playing at the next level at Division III St. Thomas, joining a Tommies squad that went 30-2 overall and 18-0 against Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes. She’ll be spending the summer in Eau Claire, making a few appearances in St. Paul before her more permanent move in the fall. She said she’ll miss the soccer bus rides and especially the friends she’s made, but is happy after soaking in her final moments as a soccer player.
“I tried to make it as fun as possible because next year I won’t get the opportunity to play three sports,” Karlstad said. “I just wanted to enjoy it as much as I could.”