Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer coach Olivia Hanson called a team meeting two games into the Old Abes’ season.
Just starting her second year commanding the program, Hanson was dealing with more new faces than any coach would ever expect. The cancellation of the 2020 spring season amid the coronavirus pandemic meant there were two brand new classes to work with, making for a large crop of players she didn’t know well.
It made putting together a lineup a difficult puzzle. Through two games, Memorial sat 0-1-1 with a draw against River Falls and a 3-1 loss to Hudson.
“We just sat down and she handed us slips of paper with all of our names on it,” Greta Steines said. “Next to the names, we had to write the position we thought that person would be best in. Cause she admitted to us, she said, ‘I don’t know most of you and I kind of put you where I thought you would fit, but it might not be the best spot for you.’ And then on the other side of the paper we wrote what position we would most like to play.”
Steines, entering her junior season and first year of varsity, figured she’d be at midfield on the wing. She wrote that down on her sheet, backed by a history of playing the position as a freshman.
But after watching her there for a few games, Hanson was reminded of her own path as a player at Memorial. She slid up from midfield to the striker position and excelled, earning Leader-Telegram All-Area Player of the Year honors before heading to play collegiately at UW-Eau Claire.
In Steines, she saw someone with talent yet to be unlocked.
“I recognized she had a great first touch, she’s speedy, she looks to spread the field and pass everywhere,” Hanson said. “I saw that position as tying our offense to our midfield. That’s why I thought she’d be great there.”
Steines moved up top, becoming Memorial’s leading scorer while helping the Old Abes to a 10-3-1 record and a trip to the sectional finals. For that, she earned 2021 Leader-Telegram All-Area Player of the Year honors.
“She is a good person on and off the field,” Hanson said. “That’s why it is a great opportunity to coach her and why I could move her around, because of her personality and her willingness to do that.”
Steines admits the position change took some time to get used to. She hadn’t played any striker in a few years, leading to moments where she found herself out of place. But in time, things started to click.
“A couple games into playing my new position, I felt right at home, and I felt comfortable there,” Steines said.
After scoring just once in her previous season, she discovered she had a knack for it. By the end of the year, she had 12 goals and six assists.
She scored and added two assists against rival Eau Claire North on May 13, with a jaw-dropping tally from deep in the left corner that even surprised her. Her first hat trick came 12 days later in a four-point performance against Superior. She rode a five-game point streak heading into Memorial’s sectional final game against Hudson, notching 10 goals and two assists in that span.
“Obviously I can’t do everything by myself,” Steines said. “I needed a good defense behind me and a good midfield behind me to get me the ball or get me in positions to score. It was honestly everyone finding their right spot. If we have one person in the wrong spot, our whole team could be disjointed. Finding everyone in the right spot and working as a team was really important for us this year.”
Perhaps her most memorable goal came in a wild sectional semifinal against Wisconsin Rapids. She was able to steal the opening touch of the second half, streak down the field and score just 11 seconds into the frame.
“I picked off their kickoff and just took it down the field,” Steines said. “I feel like there was so much adrenaline that I wasn’t even thinking straight. One of my teammates yelled, ‘Rip it!’ So I took the shot and it went in. That was really exciting.”
She scored twice that night, including the eventual game-winner in a 4-3 overtime triumph. She had a knack for taking over when Memorial needed her to, and her teammates enjoyed the show.
“It’s really fun,” senior midfielder Elli Hudacek said following the sectional semifinal. “You’ve just kind of got to get out of the way and make sure you’re not in front of her, but also be there in case she crosses it.”
Memorial entered its sectional final matchup at Hudson on June 17 with confidence. They were a different team than the one that played the Raiders in the second game of the season. But Hudson had improved too, besting the Old Abes 2-0 to punch its state ticket. The Raiders made the Division 1 state final but fell to Divine Savior Holy Angels.
“To see them make it to the state championship was really cool because then we realized, hey, we’re not really that far behind them,” Steines said.
Steines was a Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association all-state honorable mention and a first team All-Big Rivers pick. And now she has a full offseason to work with, with the benefit of knowing exactly where she’ll be playing next spring. She’s excited about the talent that remains in the program despite the graduation of an impressive senior class.
“We have a very strong incoming senior class,” Steines said. “And I think the junior, sophomore and maybe even freshman class will be able to fill in the spots that we lost with our also incredible senior class this year. With finding everyone the right spot and being able to work together, I think we’ll be just as strong or even stronger than we were last year.”