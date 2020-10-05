ALTOONA — It wasn’t until last week that Morgan Dekan began to realize her quest for history likely won’t be thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dekan, a senior tennis player for Altoona, is looking to become the first person in Rails’ program history to reach the individual state tournament four times. Yet, as the pandemic threw prep sports seasons into disarray, there was considerable ambiguity about whether a tournament would be put on at all this year. The WIAA announced last month it wouldn’t be able to host the girls tennis tournament at its usual location on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. When that was announced, there was some discussion of throwing together a regional tournament of sorts in Northwest Wisconsin to replace a potentially canceled state tournament.
Dekan won’t have to settle for any consolation tourney though. The WIAA is going forward with the girls tennis state tournament, and Monday marked a solid start for both Dekan and her Altoona teammates on the path to get there.
“When I got through the weekend, I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll get through subsectionals,’” Dekan said of the uncertainty of this year’s postseason. “After today I’m confident we can do sectionals and then hopefully make it another week to state.”
Dekan rolled in the No. 1 singles spot in the Rails’ Division 2 home subsectional Monday at Altoona City Park. As a team, Altoona claimed 22 of a possible 24 points, getting everyone through to the sectional round besides the team’s No. 2 doubles pair.
“I’m so proud of them,” said Dekan, a captain. “The team worked hard this year. We had a lot of young kids and new kids out and they haven’t stopped trying all year. They’re doing great.”
She’s now 18-1 on the season and ranked as the No. 4 singles player in the state by Tennis Reporting’s power ranking system.
Also advancing for Altoona were singles players Josie Recheck, Abigail Proudlock and Keyliana Desantis and doubles duos Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner, and Greta Schlafer and Anna France.
Regis, which is coming off its third trip to the team state tournament in four years and a state semifinal finish, had an even better day in Baldwin-Woodville. The Ramblers secured all 24 potential points, winning all seven flights at their subsectional.
“It was a good day,” Regis coach Kyle Seyer said. “The girls played well. We had six No. 1 seeds out of the seven and all of our seeds were pretty good. I knew going in our seeds were favorable. But the girls went out and obviously defended their seeds well.”
Arianna Smith claimed the No. 1 singles flight title for Regis, while the doubles pairing of Caitlin Klink and Evie Shepich did the same in No. 1 doubles. Rounding out the Regis flight champions were singles players Sofie Merrick, Maddie Metz and Brittany Martin and doubles pairings Adrienne Morning/Teigan Petersilka and Lauren Seeman/Abby Erickson.
For a program with the history and the expectations that Regis boasts, conducting a postseason is a major boon. Just playing at all this year was a positive experience for the players.
“Not having a season would have been devastating for the kids just because the amount of time they put in,” Seyer said. “Not only during the season, it’s a full-year commitment with our program. You’d really feel for those kids for putting in a year’s worth of work and not having anything to show for it. Definitely getting the postseason is just a cherry on top for these kids.”
Mondovi finished in fifth at the Altoona subsectional with four points. Rice Lake tied for second with 16 points in Baldwin-Woodville, while the host Blackhawks were fourth and Barron sixth.
Altoona will host again on Wednesday for the sectional round, while Regis will again travel to Baldwin-Woodville.
“There are good teams coming up here,” Rails coach Greg Emerson said of the Altoona group. “We’ve still got a lot of tennis to play.”
This year’s state tournament will be split between two locations: Division 1 at Lake Geneva Tennis and Division 2 at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler. The individual state tournament will be held from Oct. 15-17, while the team tournament will be played on Oct. 24.
Girls tennis was the second fall sport to begin postseason play in Wisconsin. Girls golf completed regional competition last week, with sectionals scheduled for this week.
“Just having the opportunity to compete still has been a blessing,” Emerson said. “We didn’t know from week-to-week what it was going to look like. ... We’re just feeling blessed and the girls are playing well right now.”