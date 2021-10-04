ALTOONA — You don’t have to look far for reminders of past Railroader glory while walking around Altoona High School. Like most districts, there are banners detailing conference champions of yesteryear, in addition to those who made it on to regionals, sectionals and state.
“We see signs all over our school,” sophomore Josie Rechek said. “’Conference champions,’ and like (in the) 1900s sometimes.”
As recently as last season, that feat wasn’t even possible for Rechek and Altoona girls tennis. The Rails played as an independent for the past few campaigns up until this fall, when Altoona as a whole moved its sports offerings from the Western Cloverbelt Conference to the Middle Border. Altoona athletic director Elissa Upward said finding sports like tennis a conference home was among the motivators for the move.
Now in a conference, Altoona had duals on its regular season schedule with extra importance. The team had something to play for and a more detailed measuring stick to judge its growth and success.
And, last week, the girls got to enjoy the best opportunity being a part of a conference can offer. In the Rails’ first year in the Middle Border, they secured the conference tournament championship.
“That meant so much,” senior Greta Schlafer said. “We’ve all worked very hard in the offseason, we do a lot down at the tennis center. Obviously the very first week we had four hour practices, so it was so nice to see some of our hard work pay off in such a rewarding way.”
Players noticed an uptick in intensity around conference matches throughout the season, and they lived up to the higher stakes. Altoona went undefeated against Middle Border foes in duals, making the group a clear favorite in the eight-team conference tournament.
“It definitely gave us a goal to work toward,” Schlafer’s No. 2 doubles partner Khalia Mork said. “In the past seasons we’ve always had sectionals, sub-sectionals in mind. But this year we were able to focus on each team individually. I think switching over to the Middle Border Conference helped us gain a lot of focus and it gave us a lot of motivation.”
Teams can qualify together for team state, but only four make the cut. For most, the postseason is largely an individual experience. Schlafer said adjusting the season’s focus to include conference play brought the team closer together, helping them create a tight-knit bond that has a young group looking dangerous entering the postseason.
She remembered one match, when she and Mork were the last Rails playing. Altoona had split the previous six matchups, making the pair’s match decisive. No one told them while they played to avoid putting on the pressure, but their teammates made sure when Mork and Schlafer finished they knew they earned the team a victory.
“Every conference game you are playing to boost the team’s record,” Schlafer said. “You are playing to get the team win and I think that just means so much more. ... No one wants to let their teammates down. I feel like it put a very good pressure on the group whenever there was a conference match. Don’t get me wrong, I love winning and I love building up my record. That’s rewarding in itself. But when it means something for the team and the team can be proud of you (it is even better).”
Outside the team’s three seniors, Altoona is a youthful bunch. Rechek is playing out of the No. 1 singles spot as just a sophomore, one of three sophomore singles players. Two of the three doubles pairings are entirely made up of sophomores. The mix of youth and success has the team looking strong for years to come.
Rechek took second at the Middle Border tournament, fellow sophomore Lidia Bach took first in No. 4 singles and the sophomore duo of Sofie Bach and Katelyn Beltz took second in No. 3 doubles.
The seniors showed up as well, with Schlafer and Mork combining for a conference title in No. 2 doubles and Natalie Beltz taking second in No. 3 singles to help secure the title.
“We were super excited,” Mork said. “I remember us jumping on the court, jumping up and down, and we all ran onto the court to give the girl a hug that had just finished playing. It was truly super special.”
Altoona begins sub-sectional play on Tuesday at the Menard YMCA Tennis Center. The Rails have a handful of No. 1 seeds: Natalie Beltz in No. 4 singles, Josie Rondestvedt/Bella Bauer in No. 1 doubles, Schlafter/Mork in No. 2 doubles and Katelyn Beltz/Bach in No. 3 singles.
“Now they’ve got that extra little gift with conference going into sub-sectionals,” Altoona coach Greg Emerson said. “I’m hoping with the wins at conference it’s going to boost them up for wins at sub-sectionals.”