BLOOMER — Emily Kuehl came into her sophomore season with a new goal. She had mastered the fastball and changeup, but she knew she needed another pitch to be truly effective.
After months of work, her curveball came together when Bloomer needed it the most. She picked up her team’s quiet offense by throwing a complete game shutout to lead the Blackhawks 1-0 over Northwestern in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals.
“Oh my gosh, it worked so well,” senior catcher Rilee Luzinski said of Kuehl’s curve. “We’ve been working on it all season... and tonight that’s really what set us apart from them.”
Kuehl was dominant through six innings, holding the Tigers to just a pair of hits. In the seventh, Northwestern tested her nerves.
She opened the inning with a strikeout, but the Tigers put the tying-run on first when Brooke Ogren hit an infield single to shortstop. Karsyn Jones followed with a fly ball single to left field to move Ogren to second. Clinging to a one-run lead, Kuehl gave up a long fly ball to Jayda Klobucher. The ball landed just in front of center fielder Sam Buchholtz who couldn’t field it cleanly, allowing Jones to take a wide turn around third base toward home.
However, fearing Buchholtz’s arm, Northwestern coach Scott Janigo put up the stop sign, holding Jones at third. Buchholtz’s throw came in wide of home and flew to the backstop, but it was too late for Jones to take off and score.
“I held her up because they made a good throw,” Janigo said. “But hindsight is always 20-20. The throw was off just a little bit, but had she caught it I felt she would have got our runner out.”
With the bases loaded, Bloomer coach Keith Poirier walked out to the mound to talk to his pitcher. He reminded her that if she hit her spots, they would be fine. But Kuehl could hardly hear his words.
“I was freaking out,” Kuehl said.
With the tying run just 60 feet away and the winning run in scoring position, Northwestern tried to lay down a suicide bunt. The short dribbler rolled to just in front of home plate and Kuehl picked it up and flipped it home to maintain the lead.
“I was really nervous,” Luzinski said. “I didn’t even know if my foot was on the base.”
From there, Kuehl took it herself. She got the final batter out swinging to complete the shutout.
It was the third one-run game between the teams this season. The two co-Heart O’North conference champions split a pair of extra-inning games in the regular season before meeting in the playoffs.
“Anyone who didn’t think this game was going to be close obviously wasn’t watching,” Poirier said.
Kuehl’s curveball was kept a secret for much of the season because Poirier wanted to save it for a moment like this.
“I think it kind of screwed them up at the beginning of the game,” he said. “It gave them one more thing to look at.”
Bloomer’s lone run came in the first inning courtesy of Calley Olson, who hit a deep line drive to right-center field to score Kenadi Poirier from first. Olson’s double and Kenadi’s one-out infield single were the Blackhawks’ only hits of the afternoon.
The Blackhawks are now one win away from returning to state for the second time in three years. They play host to Prescott on Thursday after the Cardinals defeated Stanely-Boyd 9-3.
Prescott beat Bloomer 7-5 earlier this year in a game in which the Blackhawks out hit the Cardinals 14-8. Bloomer committed two errors in the game, costing the team two runs.
Bloomer 1, Northwestern 0
Northwestern 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Bloomer 100 000 x — 1 2 0
WP: Emily Kuehl (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Allison Luoma (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Leading hitters — Northwestern: Brooke Ogren 2-3. Bloomer: Calley Olson 1-2 (RBI).
Records: Bloomer 20-6.