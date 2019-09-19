ALTOONA — Altoona’s Ally Wagner and Kate Harris spent the summer trying to come up with ways to get better at softball.
Wagner, a pitcher, and Harris, a catcher, helped lead the Rails to a 19-7 record and a second place finish in the Western Cloverbelt last year. But with Harris having only one year of high school left, they’re hoping to improve next season and they’re not leaving anything up to chance.
So they’re hitting the tennis court to form Altoona’s No. 1 doubles pairing.
Wagner had never played tennis before this year. Usually she spends her falls playing on the Altoona volleyball team. But this year, she wants to spend more time with her catcher.
“I thought it would help with softball chemistry between me and Kate,” Wagner said.
It started with a sales pitch from Harris who has played on the Rails’ tennis team for a few years.
“I really, really strongly encouraged her to play,” Harris said. “I thought it would be fun and I was hoping we could play together.”
Harris qualified for state last year in Altoona’s No. 1 doubles pairing, alongside Morgan Dekan. But with Dekan playing as Altoona’s No. 1 in singles this season, Harris was forced to look for a new partner.
So far, the pairing has been successful, according to Rails head coach Greg Emerson.
“Their chemistry is so good and their record shows how well they get along,” Emerson said.
He said the girls act like sisters around each other, constantly joking with and supporting one another.
That bond has helped Wagner get past the steep tennis learning curve with relative ease.
“I was pretty awful (to start), but Kate kept encouraging me,” Wagner said. “She know when I get frustrated, so just like when I’m in the circle, she can come and talk to me whenever she wants.”
Emerson said he’s seen considerable improvement out of both girls who have played much better lately after some early season struggles.
“It seems really crazy to think about how I’m already here,” Wagner said of her recent success. “But we’ve been working really hard over the summer and in practice.”
For Harris, it’s been exciting.
“She’s improved so much from when practices started,” Harris said. “It’s been fun to watch.”
Rails softball coach Chris Maurina recently got out to an Altoona tennis match and said it was great to see the pair playing together. He’s seen how they interact with one another on the diamond and having some extra time continuing to build that chemistry should be beneficial for the Rails when Wagner finds herself in a jam during softball season.
In winter, however, the girls will go their separate ways with Harris playing basketball and Wagner playing hockey.
There was no budging on this, both girls take their winter sports very seriously and neither girl seemed willing to consider the idea of switching sports.
But for now, the focus is on improving throughout the year, according to Emerson, and eventually having the girls head down to state.