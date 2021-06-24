LA CROSSE — How do the emotions that come with winning a cross country state championship compare to a track & field state crown? Durand's Parker Schneider is now among an elite group who has felt the rush of both, and is the first ever Panther to be able to truly explain the difference.
Schneider, eight months after becoming Durand's first cross country individual champion, claimed a pair of state titles Thursday at the Division 3 track & field state championships on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
"It's a lot more exciting than cross country," Schneider said after winning the first event, the 1,600-meter run. He followed up with a first-place finish in the 800.
"In cross country there's moments where it's quiet and there are not as many people, far away from the start and the finish," he continued. "Here it's all the way around, every single lap, just constant cheering. A lot of adrenaline the whole way."
He fed on the crowd, helping him add to his already crowded trophy case. And, as a junior, he's got another year to accomplish more.
He moved out to the front of the pack to start the 1,600, his first event. He paced the runners through 400 and 800 meters.
"I've always been a hard out guy," Schneider said. "I'm always trying to be out in the front. ... I have a good kick. I was hoping if I get far ahead nobody could out-kick me."
Aquinas' Andrew Skemp moved less than a second ahead of him through 1,200, but Schneider regained his position for the stretch run. He said with about 150 meters left to go that he knew he had his first track championship secured, one claimed with a time of 4:26.71.
"I could feel my legs were still good," Schneider said. "I was a little worried coming around for that last lap and that first 300 meters. I was a little tired. I didn't know if I was going to have enough for the end. But my legs had just enough to finish."
His stamina was tested in the 800, when he battled with Dodgeville's Evan Finger. His legs handled another challenge, helping him move ahead in the final 100 meters to earn a second medal around his neck. He was shooting for the state record, or at least a personal record, but will have to settle for a championship-caliber 1:56.61.
"After the 1,600 I just didn't have enough juice left," Schneider said. "Maybe next year."
He let out emphatic fist pumps while crossing the finish line both times.
"I've been running since third grade," Schneider said. "Missing a season last year, ... I've been waiting for a big moment like this."
He finished his post-race interview after the 800 and immediately went to grab his number and head back out for his final competition, the lengthy 3,200. That's when the mileage finally caught up with him, leading to a 15th-place finish. But two out of three is more than stellar.
Schneider wasn't the only local to walk away a state champion Thursday, as Independence's Ziy Conner claimed a title in the 100-meter hurdles by 0.32 of a second. She boasted a 15.11 seeding time, tops among competitors, but didn't need to match that for her first state championship. She finished at 15.60.
"It feels really amazing," Conner said. "This is my last year and I came out on top. I did my best, so it actually feels really accomplishing."
She said she had some nerves, but worked to channel that into adrenaline. Once she crossed the finish line, all the stress melted away.
"It was relieving, so relieving," Conner said.
The state track & field championships continue Friday with Division 2 competition. Events start at 11 a.m. Division 1 rounds out the weekend on Saturday.