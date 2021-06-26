LA CROSSE — Brooklyn Sandvig's mind started to get fuzzy in the final stretch.
The stellar Chippewa Falls sophomore runner led in the 400-meter dash at the Division 1 state track & field championships while exiting the final turn Saturday. But she could tell something was off.
"The last 100 of that 400, something just wasn't clicking," Sandvig said. "My head was in and out of it."
Just as she reached the finish line, her body gave out. A few strides ahead of her competition, she fell to the UW-La Crosse track with a thud.
But thankfully, she ran just long enough. She bounced into the finish line, fending off second-placed Sara Bova of Waunakee by just .02 of a second with a 58.57 finish.
"I definitely took a digger," Sandvig said. "But it was OK. It's definitely going to be a fun story to tell in the future."
Walking away with gold certainly wipes away the pain. As does a day like Sandvig had on Saturday. In her first trip to the state championships, she landed on the podium in all four events she competed in. She also took third in the 100, third in the 200 and fifth in the long jump.
"My main goal was to even make it on the podium," Sandvig said. "So to know I met that goal with all four of my events is just mind-blowing."
Praised for her versatility, Sandvig had little time to rest while taking part in multiple events. Her first final game in the long jump, where she and the rest of the state qualifiers jumped into a damp sand pit on a rain-drenched day in La Crosse. Her top leap came in her fourth attempt, a 17-5.
"Today just wasn't my day for jumping really, but I just decided that I just needed to get higher with my jumps and hopefully get one good one," Sandvig said.
She topped her heat in the 100 preliminaries in one of the first events of the day, qualifying automatically for the final. She shaved .07 off her time for the final, notching a 12.43 to finish .57 seconds behind leader Jetta Mays of Wauwatosa East.
Then came the 400, which was going to plan until her tumble.
"My first thought is, 'Is she OK?'" Chi-Hi track & field coach Becky Nette said. "It's hard when you see an athlete go down at the finish line. You don't know if something happened, or if their body shut down. You just don't know what the case is."
Sandvig said she wasn't sure where she placed at first, or if she'd finished at all.
"I just knew I was reaching for something," Sandvig said. "I had a feeling it was the finish line."
She figured she was passed at the last second, but was pleasantly surprised when she looked up at the scoreboard.
Sandvig was helped off the track and taken to a medical tent, where she was checked out by the meet staff. Once given the go-ahead, she accepted her medal on the podium, trekked to the media area for an interview and then began her preparation for her final event, the 200. There was no doubt in her mind that she was physically ready to run again.
"I felt good," Sandvig said. "Every race I'm more worried about the 400. That's my go-to race to be worried about. I know once the 400 is done, I just have to kick it into gear for half a 400 and I'll be done."
Sandvig ran a 26.08 in the 200, trailing Mays and Lola Kolawole of Whitefish Bay.
"I knew I was running against (Mays)," Sandvig said. "She's really good, she beat me in the 100. ... My main goal was kind of just to stick on her. And then I saw (Kolawole) coming with. I just decided, keep with those two."
Sandvig has seemed destined for the state tournament ever since she competed in her first varsity track meet in April. She set two school records that day in Menomonie and quickly established herself among the state's best.
She entered Saturday with high external expectations, seeded first in the 100 and 400, second in the 200 and third in the long jump.
"It just gives me goosebumps," Nette said of Sandvig's finishes. "State is hard. It's the best of the best in the state of Wisconsin and on any given day it could be your best day or your worst day. Coming out here and doing what she's doing shows a lot of grit."
She'll incredibly have two more years to add to her burgeoning medal collection. She'll take a little break now, turning her attention to AAU basketball over the summer. Then, the work begins again.
"I'm so excited for next year," Sandvig said. "Hopefully I'll be getting faster."