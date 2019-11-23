The first whistle was normal. Double hits are rare in volleyball, but Olivia Laube was a freshman and she was still learning how to play at the varsity level, so she shrugged off the first one as no big deal.
Then came another. This was strange, but again, not a big deal. But when a third one came and then fourth and so on, something was clearly wrong.
“I had probably around 32 doubles that game,” she said.
OK, maybe not 32. Former North volleyball coach Perris Cooley said it was more like 12 double hits, but the number was so absurd Laube said she’ll never forget the game. Every time she walks into a hot gym like that one at Regis on August 30, 2017, Laube says she still has flashbacks to that night.
For her parents, Keith and Sara Laube, watching their daughter struggle just days into her varsity career was agonizing.
“You’re like ‘oh my gosh, she’s not cut out for this,’” Sara said.
But in that moment, when she could have shrunk, when thousands of other freshmen across the country would have shrunk, she didn’t. Instead, she fought through, leading North to a 3-1 victory over the Ramblers.
“She didn’t look at me, she didn’t cry, she didn’t do anything except keep setting the ball,” Cooley said. “I knew right then and there that that’s a kid I want on my team.”
Four years later, Laube’s resume speaks for itself. She wrapped up her volleyball career with 288 kills, 185 aces, 1,313 digs and 3,908 assists in just 392 sets. She led Eau Claire North to four regional championships and a sectional final this season, and now, as she bids adiue to Husky volleyball, she can add the 2019 Leader-Telegram All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year to that list of achievements.
This whole story almost never happened. Laube never wanted to play volleyball. In fact, she was reluctantly tricked, maybe even forced, into playing sports by her parents.
“It was like pulling teeth trying to get me to play,” Laube said.
She’d go to her sister’s volleyball games at North and only half pay attention, focusing more on anything other than the game.
“I made a joke about her being out there playing for North and she said, ‘No I’m not, I’m going to be a dancer,’” Cooley remembered. “She told me in no uncertain terms that she was going to be a dancer.”
If someone had told her she’d be the All-Northwest player of the year when she was in fourth grade she said she probably would have scoffed. Today, however, it’s the opposite. She can hardly envision her life without sports.
“I can’t even lift my leg to my head,” she said jokingly when asked if she still dances.
Yet Laube does not lack for athletic ability. She regularly turns errant passes into scoring chances, whizzing around the court, quarterbacking everything for North’s attack.
“I think Olivia is just a beast,” North volleyball coach Kendra Pagel said. “Out of all the players I’ve coached, she has the smartest court sense. She can just read other players and she just makes the right and smartest decisions. Sometimes I feel like she reads my mind.”
For four years, Laube played almost every point of every set for the Huskies. She refused to come out of matches. Even when she sprained both her ankles and had one blow up like a balloon, Pagel said Laube wanted to fight through it, opting instead for a quick tape job to avoid letting down her teammates.
“She is kind of the glue on the court,” North middle blocker Jenna Haselwander said. “She is the one who brings it all together.”
This season, when she was forced to miss a game to attend her sister’s wedding, Laube’s impact became clear. Bailey Thompson shifted from libero to setter and something was just off. The Huskies lost in straight sets 25-16, 25-20 to Baldwin-Woodville.
“It made me so much more aware of what Olivia does,” outside hitter Maria Venne said. “I don’t even think about it, it’s always just a perfect set.”
Even Thompson acknowledged playing without Laube was a struggle. She said she didn’t truly understand all the mistakes Laube is able to cover up with her athletic ability.
“It made me realize I need to pass really good to Liv because when the passes aren’t there it’s like ten times harder to set,” she said. “It made me want to improve my passing even more.”
For opposing coaches, Laube was the center of attention. She was regularly game-planned for and infrequently beat.
“She has great hands, delivers a nice ball to her hitters, decision making skills on who to set and when in a match,” Colfax coach Pam Meredith said. “She can block with the best as well as attack as good as any hitter. Olivia is one of the better setters (and players in general) I have seen in the area.”
Though she didn’t earn an all-state nomination, that was largely due to the incredible high end talent at the Division 1 level. Laube regularly competed against future Division I NCAA players and held her own. She finished the year with 8.9 assists per set, the highest of any player in the area and the 15th highest in the state according to MaxPreps.
Her volleyball future is still up in the air. She’s focused on getting a good education, but her parents are hopeful she’ll be able to play volleyball in college.
If this is her last season of competitive volleyball, she turned what likely would have been a solid North volleyball team without her into one of the state’s truly dominant teams that fell a match short of making it to state. And even in that game, when the cards were down and an exceptionally talented River Falls was about to win, Laube never gave up, lifting the team’s moral down to the last point.
“There’s an old saying in volleyball that goes ‘you’ll go a lot further with a great setter and average hitters than you will with an average setter and great hitters,’” Cooley said. I’d rather play a game against River Falls’ hitters than North’s setter.”
Also earning all-area selections:
First team
Maggie Craker, jr., setter, McDonell: Finished the season with 1,141 assists and an astonishing 145 kills and 595 digs as the Macks’ setter. “Maggie is a special athlete and without a doubt one of the most complete volleyball players in the area in any division. She makes everyone around her better and she has the ability to make the difficult look easy,” Fall Creek caoch Matt Prissel said. “We know that when she is on the other side of the net, we have to prepare for her to make a big time play every time.”
Gianna Vollrath, soph., middle blocker, Fall Creek: Carried the Crickets to their first ever state volleyball appearance. “Just a beast,” Eau Claire North coach Kendra Pagel said. “Commands the ball and destroys.” Finished the year with 418 kills with 3.8 per set.
Bailey Thompson, sr., libero, North: Led all area players in digs per set with 6.2, the eighth highest in the state. “Bailey makes the job look easy,” Colfax coach Pam Meredith said. “(She) has to serve receive and dig some big hitters in the BRC.”
Josie Kostner, jr., libero, Bloomer: Led the Blackhawks with 649 serve receives with an average of 6.2 receives per set. “Josie is a dynamic back row player and reads the ball well,” Meredith said. “Just when you think the ball is down, Josie dives in and keeps it alive for her team. She is quick and relentless.”
Emma Krejci, sr., middle blocker, Bloomer: Recorded a .320 hit percentage with 2.1 kills per set while leading the Blackhawks to the state tournament. “One of the catalysts for Bloomer getting a state bid this year,” Meredith said. “Runs great routes in the middle, hits around the block with a lot of power. Strong athlete.”
Second Team
Quinlyn Rubeck, sr., setter, Fall Creek: Totaled 411 assists in 111 sets for the Crickets in her third year as a team captain. “Quinlyn knows and understands the game at a higher level and has one of the best ‘volleyball IQ’ levels of any player I have coached,” Prissel said.
Kameri Meredith, sr., hitter, Colfax: Had 280 kills in 91 sets for the Vikings. “Kameri is a very talented all-around player,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “When you play Colfax you try to avoid her on the court. She is fun to watch.”
Abigail Bell, sr., libero, Fall Creek: Finished the year with 565 serve receives and 452 digs, becoming the first Cricket to ever eclipse 1,000 career digs. “Without a doubt she was one of the best liberos in the area this past season,” Prissel said. “She had an uncanny ability to read the trajectory of the serves and attacks coming her way and was an outstanding passer. Time and time again, she got to volleyballs that looked certain to hit the floor, but made a first contact to get us into system.”
Samantha Pretasky, sr., hitter, Colfax: Averaged 3.2 kills per set on .256 hitting. “Her movement on the court is just so fluid and watching her attack out of the middle is fun to see,” Elk Mound coach Samantha Stelter said.
Bria Thalacker, sr., outside hitter, Regis: “That girl can jump!” Pagel said. “She is super springy. Makes smart shots and contacts the ball high.” Earned first-team all-conference honors and led Regis to a regional title.