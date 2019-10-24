This Eau Claire North volleyball team is special. It doesn’t have one girl that dominates the game like so many other local volleyball teams, instead the Huskies have a depth of talent.
It’s a team led by four seniors, Olivia Laube, Maria Venne, Jenna Haselwander and Bailey Thompson, and it showed Thursday night with a convincing 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 victory over Menomonie in the Division 1 playoff opener at North.
“I have a lot of experience on this team,” Huskies coach Kendra Pagel said. “I have a core four, as I call them. They’re my captains from the get-go and they work hard every single day and all the other players look up to them.”
Laube is the team’s setter and gets her hands on almost everything that comes across the net. She’s constantly running around the court turning digs into scoring chances for her hitters. On Thursday, she picked up 29 assists for the Huskies
“Olivia is amazing,” said Thompson, the team’s libero. “We used to call ourselves a duo because it goes from me, to her, then we get an awesome kill. ... She’s just awesome.”
Thompson is North’s defensive star. She recorded 20 digs for the Huskies, constantly saving balls just inches from hitting the floor.
Up front, Haselwander and Venne lead the way.
Venne is tall and slender with an incredible leaping ability. When she connects with the ball it sounds different compared to most players, her powerful swing is almost unstoppable for opposing teams.
“She hits it so fast,” Pagel said. “She gets up so high and she reaches from so far behind her and just gets on top of the ball. Right when you think she’s not going to get there, she just gets it.”
Menomonie came into the match with a plan to stop Venne by moving its best defender down the line to stop her powerful swing, hoping that she’d be forced to shoot cross-court. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, it didn’t work. Venne picked up a game-high 12 kills on the night.
The Huskies cruised to easy victories in the first and second set before Pagel decided to change things up in the third set by getting some bench players on the court.
“I love all my girls,” Pagel said. “I think they’re all very deserving of playing and it gets to be tough when you have 13 girls on a roster and all are very capable of playing at the varsity level and starting.”
It opened the door for a strong set from the Mustangs who led off-and-on late into the set. Ultimately though, the Huskies scored the final five points to take a match sweep.
“I thought they had a lot of fight,” Menomonie coach Corey Davis said of his girls. “We knew this was going to be a really tough match. We knew we had to play really, really well and they would have to play maybe not as well as they normally do for us to be victorious.”
The loss meant the end of the road for the Mustangs who will graduate four seniors this year.
“I know they’re going to go on to do great things,” Davis said. “They’re going to be CEOs and doctors and lawyers and stuff like that, they’re just a great group of girls.”
North will now turn its attention toward tenth-seeded Wausau East, who upset seventh-seeded Marshfield on Thursday. It’s another winnable match for the second-seeded Huskies who are expecting to play into early November.
“We have a really good chance to make the sectional finals,” Laube said. “That’s where I hope to play and I hope to play River Falls in that sectional final game and give it our all.”
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 0
North def. Menomonie 25-14, 25-11, 25-20.
North leaders: Olivia Laube 3 kills, 29 assists, 15 digs; Maria Venne 12 kills, 5 digs; Bailey Thompson 20 digs; Sharina Sigurdson 8 kills, 6 digs.
Records: North 29-7; Menomonie 1-19.