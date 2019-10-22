ALTOONA — “Their libero was fabulous,” Hayward volleyball coach Kalista Cadotte said. “She got every single ball, any tip, and push to the corner that we put over, she was phenomenal.”
That girl in the off-color gray Altoona uniform was Averie Varsho and if Hayward was fortunate enough to get the ball over the net and into Rails territory, Varsho usually had a hand in sending it back over. She picked up 16 digs for the Rails who opened the playoffs with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Altoona.
“She reads the ball well, she read us well, she sees the ball, sees the wrists, sees the hands, and anticipates everything,” Cadotte said of Varsho. “If it’s one hand, she just pops it up and gets it to her teammates.”
Varsho repeatedly made diving stops to keep a ball alive just inches before it hit the court.
“It hurts,” she said with a chuckle, “but it feels great to get them up.”
On a team with just one senior, Varsho has been called upon to lead the Rails as a junior.
It’s her go-get-it attitude on the court, according to co-captain Savanna Renderman, that has earned the respect of her teammates.
“The speed and energy, the focus, there is a reason she’s our captain,” Altoona coach Elissa Upward said. “Truly, I have a ton of respect for a kid that can just fly around on the court and get a ball up. … The way she calls things out on the court for us, she’s really a big part of why our team has come together, she’s part of that glue.”
Her outspokenness has helped the team improve on one of its biggest weaknesses, communication, according to Upward.
“We already saw a couple matches throughout the year where we simply lost the match because we weren’t comfortable with where we were and who was next to us,” Upward said. “Now they’ve kind of made a change for the better, they’re getting more comfortable on the court.”
In the first set Tuesday, Altoona’s youth looked shaky early. The girls came out lacking energy, according to Upward, and it showed with numerous unforced errors leading to Hayward points. The Hurricanes jumped out 10-6 while junior Brittany Klatt represented most of Altoona’s offensive output.
“Klatt was tried and true,” Upshaw said. “She had four kills and no errors in that first set, she really kind of brought our team up when we could have definitely lost that first set because our energy wasn’t there.”
Altoona rebounded in the second and third sets, however, and never let Hayward get back into the match.
It was a solid first playoff match for the Rails, whose roster includes three freshmen who hadn’t played in a playoff atmosphere before. If these girls can continue to develop and keep their energy up, Renderman said a run to state is certainly a possibility for the Rails. Regardless though, a deep November run this year would bode well for next season when Altoona is loaded with veteran talent.
“I think next year we’ll be pretty good,” Varsho said. “The relationships between all of us are growing now and we’ll have almost everyone back next year.”
The Rails return to action on Thursday when they host sixth-seeded Ellsworth.
Altoona 3, Hayward 0
Altoona def. Hayward 25-18, 25-12, 25-9.
Altoona leaders: Averie Varsho 3 aces, 2 assists, 16 digs; Brittany Klatt 7 kills, 6 digs; Keelyn Marlaire 2 aces, 30 assists, 13 digs; Savanna Renderman 15 kills, 6 digs.
Records: Altoona 29-20; Hayward 0-24.