Henk Boese had been thinking about Thursday night for almost two months.
The Eau Claire Memorial junior wanted another chance at his middle school classmate, Eau Claire North’s Xavion Biesterveld, after the Huskies' 195-pound wrestler beat Boese by one point at the Husky Invite on December 14.
“It was gnawing at me a little bit,” Boese said. “I was so frustrated because I knew I could beat him but I knew I had to wait until this moment to get a rematch.”
He pestered Old Abes coach Tyler Vogt all week to ensure he would get another chance at Biesterveld. Finally Thursday night rolled around and Boese got his redemption, pinning Biesterveld as the Old Abes rolled past the Huskies 57-24 at Memorial.
“The feeling he had at the end of that match (in December), he never wanted to feel that again,” Vogt said of Boese. “He’s been working his tail off in practice to make sure that never happens again.”
The hard work paid off. He was able to get Biesterveld on his back and pin him in the second period.
“Hats off to Henk, he gets after it,” North coach Jake Rebhan said. “He made some adjustments. There were some key positions that we won and he made one big adjustment and he kept moving when we stopped moving and that was the difference maker.”
For Boese, the moment felt incredible.
“Every time I looked at our schedule I was like ‘I’m going to get a rematch and I’m going to beat him and it’s going to be the best feeling in the world,’” he said.
138-pound match ends in confusion
The 138-pound match was expected to be the marquee event Thursday night as North’s Mekhi Thomas stepped onto the mat to take on Memorial’s Ian Johnson.
Both boys had chances to pin the other with Johnson jumping ahead 6-2, nearly pinning Thomas in the first period. Thomas then climbed out of a hole with a takedown and 3-point near-fall to go up 10-9 with approximately 10 seconds to go in the match.
Just seconds before time expired, Johnson earned a reversal and a 2-point near fall that should have made it 13-10 for Johnson, but the final score was 12-10 for Johnson.
“I fought hard, he fought hard, it was a great match,” Johnson said. “He’s a tough opponent, he was able to take me down and I was like shoot this is it, but then I got this burst of energy and I was able to flip him over and get the points to win the match.”
As time expired, Rebhan ran onto the mat to notify the referee that time expired. There was some confusion as to if Johnson’s points came before or after the final buzzer, but ultimately they were awarded to Memorial.
“It was a very back-and-forth match,” Vogt said. “A lot of points scored and it basically turned into a situation where our guys had their guy on his back and (North) thought time ran out and (Memorial) did not think time ran out. It ended up that we were able to secure a comeback win in the end.”
Rebhan said he just wanted to ensure that the referee heard the rather quiet buzzer in the raucous gym and was not trying to influence the match.
"Hats off to the crowd, it was rocking in here tonight," Rebhan said,
It was the lone match not decided by a pin or forfeit.
Eau Claire Memorial 57, Eau Claire North 24
106 - Carson Duerkop (North) won by forfeit
113 - Christian Franchuck (Memorial) won by pin over Halo Vang (North)
120 - Conner Anderson (Memorial) won by pin over Charlie Moua (North)
126 - Neven Peterson (Memorial) won by pin over Aydon Thomas (North)
132 - Ryan Hanson (Memorial) won by forfeit
138 - Ian Johnson (Memorial) won by decision over Mekhi Thomas (North)
145 - Tyler Wathke (Memorial) won by forfeit
152 - Ethan Johnson (North) won by pin over Logan Bee (Memorial)
160 - Ethan Schermitzler (Memorial) won by pin over Davin Xiong (North)
170 - Zack Crotty (Memorial) won by pin over Jin Yang (North)
182 - Ethan Mitra (Memorial) won by pin over Ryan Robertson (North)
195 - Henk Boese (Memorial) won by pin over Xavion Biesterveld (North)
220 - Riley Mercer (North) won by pin over Braden Lortscher (Memorial)
285 - Dean Nash (North) won by pin over Sam Pickett (Memorial)