RIVER FALLS -- A 34-year-old Prescott man suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning near River Falls.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire post:
The State Patrol and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash with serious injuries at about 10:23 a.m. Sunday on Highway F, one mile north of Highway FF. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Michael S. Benner lying outside the vehicle. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and a high line power line was strewn across the roadway, blocking all lanes of traffic.
Benner was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was medically transported from the crash scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Witnesses said the vehicle was seen southbound on Highway F in excess of the speed limit before the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included the state Department of Natural Resources.