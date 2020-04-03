In a normal year, Wisconsin would be abuzz with candidate appearances, campaign activity and political discussion in the days before a presidential primary.
But 2020 is far from a normal election year.
With the status of the election itself in doubt and voters focused on maintaining personal safety and staving off financial ruin amid the COVID-19 pandemic, voting in the primary is a secondary concern for many Wisconsin residents.
“It’s a totally different world,” said Bobbi Green, chairwoman of the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party, referring to the Democratic primary campaign in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.
The Democratic race to pick a nominee to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November also appears to have lost some of its luster, as the field of more than a dozen candidates late last year has been reduced to two — former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Not only does Biden hold a 1,217 to 914 lead in the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination, but he put together a string of primary victories before the virus began to derail scheduled primaries in other states. The momentum that accelerated after other moderates pulled out of the race makes Biden the clear favorite in Wisconsin, said UW-Stout political scientist Rich Postlewaite.
But coronavirus-related restrictions that forbid traditional face-to-face and door-to-door campaign activities don’t mean politicking has ground to a halt.
It has just moved inside and online, as political activists, like other Wisconsin residents, adjust to life under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order intended to slow the spread of the virus that had generated nearly 2,000 positive tests and claimed 37 lives in the state as of Friday.
“Due to the vital safety measures that are keeping everyone at home, Wisconsin Democrats are pioneering a wave of digital organizing tools to connect with voters in every part of the state,” said state Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer. “We are doing phone calls, text messages, digital organizing, friend banking — every possible way to connect with people without physically interacting with them.”
Chippewa Valley Democrats are using the same digital techniques to promote turnout, either through mail-in or in-person absentee ballots or by voting in Tuesday’s election if last-minute efforts to postpone it are unsuccessful.
“There’s still a lot of excitement,” said Beverly Wickstrom, chairwoman of the Eau Claire County Democratic Party. “It just looks different this year.”
Green agreed, saying most of the work now is behind the scenes and geared toward the general election campaign in the fall, especially with the delegate math strongly in Biden’s favor.
Down to two
The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows that Biden has opened a wide lead on Sanders in the Democratic race. Biden had 62% support, compared with 34% for Sanders, who won Wisconsin’s Democratic primary in 2016 over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.
While Biden is favored to win the Wisconsin primary, Democratic National Committee member and Eau Claire City Councilman Andrew Werthmann said he believes both remaining Democrats are capable of defeating Trump, but they would follow different paths.
Sanders undoubtedly inspires many first-time and young voters with his talk of a political revolution, and Biden appeals to working class and rural residents, Werthmann said.
“Especially coming out of the coronavirus crisis, people will be looking for more of a consoler-in-chief, and that’s what Biden’s good at,” said Werthmann, who has vowed to remain neutral before voters weigh in during the Wisconsin primary.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, endorsed Biden on Friday, saying he understands the kinds of challenges Wisconsinites face in affording prescriptions, battling illnesses, protecting retirements and standing up for farmers.
“He’s a fighter, and our country needs his compassion and leadership,” Kind said in a statement. “At a time filled with so much uncertainty, we need to come together to do what’s best for our families, our communities, and our country. Joe Biden will be the President who does just that.”
By contrast, Eau Claire independent voter Nik Novak said he still plans to vote for Sanders despite not expecting him to win and believes Sanders’ temperament, boldness and willingness to adapt are more essential than ever in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Since neither Biden nor the Democratic Party will ever meaningfully fight for economic justice, it’s up to Bernie to use his movement as a weapon to demand ‘Medicare for All,’ a Green New Deal and the elimination of working class debt,” Novak said.
Both Sanders and Biden would offer a stark contrast to Trump, Werthmann said, maintaining that many voters are likely to question the president’s leadership through the pandemic come November.
“I think when we get through this and we’re looking back, people are not going to be happy with the response,” Werthmann said.
However, Trump campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly sent a news release recently pointing to polls indicating a majority of Americans support the president’s leadership during the pandemic. Those include a Gallup poll showing 60% approve of Trump’s response and a CBS News poll indicating 53% believe the president is doing a good job of handling the outbreak.
“President Trump has shown swift and decisive leadership during a time of immense global challenges. The American people are receiving the relief they need as we battle the coronavirus and our economy is getting a boost at the right time thanks to President Trump,” Kelly said, referring to the $2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress and signed by the president.
Unity expected
Democrats expressed confidence that party members will unite behind whichever candidate wins the nomination.
“People are coming together now, and I see no reason they won’t in the fall,” Wickstrom said, citing the example of Biden and Sanders backers working together to support other people on the ballot in the spring election.
Democrats agreed with what experts have been saying for months — that Wisconsin once again will be a key battleground state in the presidential election.
“Wisconsin will be the state that decides the next president,” Beyer said, adding that the Biden and Sanders campaigns also understand the importance of Wisconsin and that she expects the eventual nominee to barnstorm the state.
Though Green acknowledged that social distancing and the ban on gatherings has put a damper on the primary campaign, she said Democrats are excited about the opportunity to oust Trump in the fall.
“When you look at what’s happening in the world, it’s more important than ever to have a competent leader,” she said. “We see how Trump is handling this situation and we know we can do better.”
Wickstrom, too, misses the candidate visits and campaign energy that would be on full display leading up to a presidential primary if COVID-19 fears didn’t have Wisconsinites sheltering in place.
“In the fall,” Wickstrom said, “I hope we’ll be at a point where all of us can enjoy the excitement of the every four year election cycle.”
But even if restrictions on daily life are lifted by then, the issues surrounding COVID-19 aren’t likely to fade anytime soon.
Democrats said Trump’s handling of the crisis, plus related issues such as health care access and the economy, are sure to dominate the campaign, whatever it looks like.