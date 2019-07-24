MENOMONIE — Prevea Health announced plans Wednesday to open a new health center early next year in Menomonie.
The 13,000-square-foot facility is under construction at 2919 Stout Road.
Green Bay-based Prevea now provides family medicine, women’s care, lab and X-ray services at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 1125 N. Broadway St., Suite 3, in Menomonie. That facility has been open since 2016.
Starting in the new year, Prevea will relocate those services to the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center, where additional services, including urgent care and occupational health care, will be offered. The larger facility will allow for the addition of the new services, enhanced patient care and future growth.
“We are proud to be a part of Menomonie, to serve the health care needs of this wonderful community,” Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea Health, said in a news release. “This new location will allow us to better serve our patients and provide the resources needed to serve the health care needs of Menomonie well into the future.”
Urgent care at the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
Prevea also has regional locations in Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Mondovi, Arcadia, Cornell, Augusta, Ladysmith and Rice Lake. It is partnered with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.