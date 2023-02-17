Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Eau Claire water plant

Mark Nelson, Eau Claire’s water plant supervisor, leads U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., on a tour of the facility on Friday in Eau Claire. Nelson explains how recently installed equipment is being used to test how well different materials filter PFAS contamination out of water.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The price for taking chemical contaminants known as PFAS out of Eau Claire’s water supply is rising as the city amps up the measures it is expecting to take.

The city has $4 million in its current budget to filter out PFAS from wells that had elevated concentrations, but is instead now planning to add a new filtration building to its water treatment plant at an estimated cost of $24 million.

