EAU CLAIRE — The price for taking chemical contaminants known as PFAS out of Eau Claire’s water supply is rising as the city amps up the measures it is expecting to take.
The city has $4 million in its current budget to filter out PFAS from wells that had elevated concentrations, but is instead now planning to add a new filtration building to its water treatment plant at an estimated cost of $24 million.
“We’ve changed course,” said Lane Berg, the city’s community services director.
The city shifted its plan in late fall from treatment focused on part of its wellfield to instead filtering PFAS out of all water before it leaves the treatment plant and reaches Eau Claire customers.
When the city announced elevated PFAS levels at the wellfield in mid-2021, the average concentration of those chemicals was 17.4 parts per trillion. Since then, the average level has fallen to 5.24 parts per trillion after the city enacted measures to keep it down.
While the city’s level has always been considered safe under current limits for drinking water, it has been a problem local officials have been working to address.
“Even at our worst, we were still well below the DNR standard,” Berg said. “But we still have it in our water, and we don’t want it there.”
The state Department of Natural Resources has a limit of 70 parts per trillion, which is the same ceiling the Environmental Protection Agency allows as well. But Berg said the potential for more stringent limits on PFAS — including amounts so minute they can’t be detected — are being debated.
With that possibility in mind, the city is opting for a water system upgrade to entirely remove PFAS from water that goes out to Eau Claire residents.
This PFAS filtration system would be in a new building, which is currently anticipated to be built on the north side of the city’s existing water treatment plant on Riverview Drive. Water would travel through pipes from the existing plant to the PFAS filtration building. The filtered water would then return to the old plant for the final treatment steps needed before it goes out to Eau Claire customers.
The city is currently expecting to put that new PFAS filtration building into its 2024 budget, Berg said.
The $4 million in this year’s budget, which includes $1 million from a federal COVID-19 recovery package, would go toward that. For the rest of the cost for the PFAS treatment building, Berg said the city is looking at special drinking water loan programs and grants.
The city has already gotten some help from the federal government with a $1.66 million grant announced in December by a senator from Wisconsin.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who worked to secure PFAS remediation funding for numerous Wisconsin communities, visited Eau Claire’s water plant on Friday for a tour and to meet with local officials.
“We’re still learning a lot about it and its potential negative effects on humans, wildlife and the plants we might eat,” Baldwin said of PFAS.
Eau Claire is becoming a part of research into the migration of PFAS into plantlife. The state Department of Natural Resources has taken samples of plants from the city’s wellfield to analyze for the presence of the contaminants, said Cole Cloutier, Eau Claire’s utilities engineer.
Baldwin asked City Council members in attendance Friday about their sense of how concerned Eau Claire residents are about PFAS.
Councilman Joshua Miller said the low concentration of contaminants in Eau Claire’s water has given residents some comfort, but they still want to see the problem resolved.
“I think we’re fortunate we’re in the single-digits level,” he said. “But people still want a solution to it.”
Since first discovering the PFAS problem in mid-2021, the city has already spent about $1.6 million on it, Cloutier said. Part of that is $360,000 on testing done regularly to gauge PFAS levels. Staff time, additional treatment chemicals, hiring specialized engineering consultants, design work and measures to divert water from contaminated wells are also included in the spending to-date.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said for now the problem of getting rid of PFAS has fallen on taxpayers’ backs, but he ultimately wants to see companies who made the chemicals be held accountable for the clean-up.
“Long-term, we have to be searching for who is responsible for this contamination,” he said.
Though the state Department of Natural Resources is still doing tests to determine other potential sources of PFAS found at the city’s wellfield, a large concentration of the chemicals was already discovered at the neighboring airport.
Sampling at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, which is just uphill from the wellfield, found a hotspot with a PFAS concentration of nearly 40,000 parts per trillion, according to a map of the area shown during Friday’s tour. Foam used to extinguish aircraft fires is among the many different products known to contain PFAS.
Known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used since the 1950s. In addition to firefighting foam, PFAS have also been used in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and stain-resistant sprays.
Scientists are still studying health effects of various PFAS on humans, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services states on its website. Not all PFAS have the same health effects, but research suggests that high levels of certain chemicals may raise cholesterol levels, decrease how well bodies respond to vaccines, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase risk of conditions including high blood pressure in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights.