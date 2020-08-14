EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will spend the next 25½ years in prison in connection with the 2017 homicides of one of his sisters and her boyfriend.
But Wayne W. Price insisted at his sentencing hearing Friday that he did not kill Elizabeth "Lisa" A. Price and David Dishneau.
The Dishneau family has been led to believe by authorities that he pulled the trigger and "that is not true," Price said.
The gun that was used to kill Lisa Price and Dishneau was found by authorities in Price's residence. But the gun did not belong to him, he said.
"I hid the bodies, not by free will. I didn't have the choice," Price, 49, said, adding he did do because he felt other members of his family could be in danger.
"I want some justice," he said, "I want a trial."
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long on Friday sentenced Price to 28½ years in prison, and gave him credit for the nearly three years he has spent in the Eau Claire County Jail since his arrest.
Long ordered Price to spend 13½ years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Price cannot have contact with the Dishneau family. He must pay $3,757 in restitution and complete an alcohol and other drug assessment.
Authorities accused Price of killing Lisa Price and Dishneau in September 2017 and burying their bodies on his property.
Price pleaded guilty in January 2019 to two felony murder charges and two counts of felony false imprisonment.
Price filed a motion to withdraw those pleas that spring. When his mother and another sister visited him in jail in March 2019, he told them he felt "backed into a corner" to make the pleas and denied responsibility for the conduct tied to the pleas. He also said he's "another victim out of the deal."
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King saw a recording of the jail visit and alerted Long of the development in the case.
Long twice denied Price's attempt to withdraw his guilty pleas in January and March. She ruled that Price's claims of ineffective assistance of counsel, a pressured plea and that his plea was involuntary were unfounded.
Several members of the Price and Dishneau families spoke at Friday's sentencing hearing, including Alexis Price, Lori Price's daughter.
"So many people have been robbed of the opportunity to get to know her. On that day, (Wayne Price) handed me a life sentence," Alexis Price said.
Gary Dishneau, David Dishnau's brother, said any chance Price has of getting out of prison would be "a slap in the face to Lisa and David. This animal should be imprisoned to life, plus."
Travis Lauterbach, a friend of Wayne Price, said Price once saved him from drowning and helped a severely injured teen who fell off the hood of a moving car.
"From what I know of him, he's always helped people out," Lauterbach said.
"Sometimes things happen that do not make sense," said Jeannine Price, the mother of Wayne and Lisa Price. "This is one of them."
Lori Price, Wayne Price's sister, said she doesn't believe her brother shot her sister.
Defense attorney Russell Hanson said this case troubles him.
In looking at the evidence, he said, "I can't find any reason why Wayne was killing his sister."
King said Price appears to have little remorse for the deaths of Lisa Price and David Dishneau.
"He has constantly blamed law enforcement throughout the course of this case," King said.
Long said that what Price says happened the day of the killings mirrors the charges he pleaded guilty to.
"Obviously, these are horrific crimes," she said. "The end result is that two people lost their lives."
Price's defense team, Hanson and Greg Tainter, said they intend to file an appeal.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police on Sept. 29, 2017, after getting a worrisome request from Price over the phone. Price, who was on the road at the time, felt his life had been threatened and asked the man to bring a gun to his house.
Also during that day, Price told the man he had gotten involved in a drug deal, did something “really stupid,” shot two people and would be going to prison.
Police arrested Price, who works as a truck driver, later that day outside of the Fall Creek fire station.
Following Price’s arrest, officers tested a container found in his semitrailer and it came back positive for methamphetamine.
Authorities searched Price’s property the next day and found a Cadillac with blood on both front seats. The bodies of Lisa Price and Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle.
Autopsy results showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck. The shootings of the two were believed to happen around Sept. 23, 2017, in the Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.