A Fall Creek man accused of a double-homicide appeared Friday afternoon in Eau Claire County Court, requesting that guilty pleas he entered 10 months be withdrawn.
Wayne W. Price, 48, testified at the motion hearing, saying he was presented a plea agreement six days before he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and two counts of false imprisonment.
“Initially, I didn’t understand what felony murder was. I thought ‘murder meant murder.’ They explained to me the rest of it,” Price testified. “I said I wanted the weekend to think about it.”
Price said his sister contacted him over that weekend, worried because a court hearing had been slated for a plea hearing.
Price said he told his sister, “don’t worry about it because I don’t plan on taking this deal.”
Price said he had made up his mind by Jan. 21 to not accept the agreement.
“I explained I didn’t like it; I didn’t think it was right,” Price said. He didn’t like that he was being told he needed to enter a plea of guilty.
However, when the hearing took place on Jan, 23, Price accepted the plea agreement offer in court.
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King objected to Price’s request to withdraw his plea. King pointed out that no one forced Price to sign any paperwork, and he voluntarily entered his plea in court. King noted that Price had gone through the agreement “line by line” with his attorney, and acknowledged that in court prior to the plea being accepted.
“You never told the court during that hearing you were confused, did you?” King asked.
“No,” Price replied.
In April, about three months after entering his guilty plea, Price requested a different attorney be appointed, saying he didn’t feel like his current legal counsel was interested in fighting for him in a trial. His new attorney Russell L. Hanson, said Price “was pressured by his counsels to make a decision regarding the rest of his life in a very few days and he now believes he has a good faith defense to the charges.”
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long made no decisions on the case Friday. Any written arguments must be submitted to the court by Jan. 3. Long said she would make a ruling at a later date.
Price is accused of killing one of his sisters and her boyfriend and burying their bodies on his property. However, when his mother and another sister visited him in jail during March, he said he felt “backed into a corner” to do so and denied responsibility for the conduct tied to the guilty pleas. He also said he’s “another victim out of the deal.”
The plea agreement would hold the prosecution to not ask for more than 28½ years in prison for Price while the defense would not seek less than 20 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police on Sept. 29, 2017, after getting a worrisome request from Price over the phone. Price, who was on the road at the time, felt his life had been threatened and asked the man to bring a gun to his house.
Also during that day, Price told the man he had gotten involved in a drug deal, did something “really stupid,” shot two people and would be going to prison.
Police arrested Price, who works as a truck driver, later that day outside of the Fall Creek fire station.
Following Price’s arrest, officers tested a container found in his semitrailer and it came back positive for methamphetamine.
Authorities searched Price’s property the next day and found a Cadillac with blood on both front seats. The bodies of Elizabeth “Lisa” A. Price and David R. Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle.
Autopsy results showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck. The shootings of the two were believed to happen around Sept. 23, 2017, in the Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.