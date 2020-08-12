EAU CLAIRE — After voters made their choices in Tuesday's contested primaries, the ballots are set for fall congressional and legislative elections in Wisconsin.
In the 3rd Congressional District, preliminary totals including results from all 603 precincts set the stage for a Nov. 3 general election pitting 12-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Republican military veteran Derrick Van Orden of Hager City.
Kind piled up 52,995 votes, compared with 12,783 for progressive candidate Mark Neumann of La Crosse, to win the Democratic primary. Kind won the race by an 81% to 19% margin.
“I’m honored to receive the trust of the people of this congressional district," Kind said in a statement. "I’ve lived in western Wisconsin my entire life, I’ve raised my family here, and I’ll do everything in my power to live up to that trust. There’s a clear choice in November. I have a plan to combat coronavirus, rebuild Wisconsin, and support our hardworking families and farmers. I look forward to continuing to work in a collaborative way to get things done and move our state forward.”
On the Republican side, Van Orden received 36,335 votes, giving him a 66% to 34% margin over Eau Claire’s Jessi Ebben, who had 18,819 votes.
Looking ahead to the November election, Van Orden released the following statement: "Ron Kind has been in Washington for decades and he’s been so busy being a politician he’s forgotten why we sent him there. He’s been busy doing (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi’s bidding in Washington and while the people of the 3rd need security during tough economic times, he hasn’t been looking out for us, including Wisconsin farmers who were left out of the PPP COVID-19 loans."
The 3rd District encompasses all of Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, La Crosse, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Trempealeau and Vernon counties and parts of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Richland and Wood counties.
Following are preliminary final tallies from contested state legislative primaries Tuesday in west-central Wisconsin:
10th Senate District
State Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond defeated businesswoman Cherie Link of Somerset in the Republican primary for the 10th Senate District seat.
Stafsholt, who has served in the state Assembly since 2016, accumulated 12,563 votes (66%), compared with 6,828 (35%) for Link.
“It was a lively Primary Election, and I’m both humbled and encouraged to have this strong show of support from voters across the district," Stafsholt said in a statement. "This seat is Republicans’ best pick-up opportunity in November, and I’m committed to leading the charge to make that victory happen."
Stafsholt will face incumbent Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, in the general election.
The district covers a large region of northwest Wisconsin and includes parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
29th Assembly District
Menomonie school board member and doctor Clint Moses emerged as Tuesday's winner in the three-way Republican primary for the state's 29th Assembly District.
Moses attracted 2,345 votes (38%), compared with 1,998 (32%) for banker Neil Kline of New Richmond and 1,807 (29%) for construction company owner Ryan Sherley of New Richmond.
Moses will face John Calabrese, a Democrat who had no competition from his own party, in the November election.
The 29th Assembly District comprises portions of Dunn and St. Croix counties.
The race is for an open seat because Stafsholt, the incumbent, opted instead to run for the 10th Senate District seat.
69th Assembly District
Wood County Board member Donna Rozar of Marshfield emerged victorious from a four-way GOP primary in the 69th Assembly District.
Rozar received 3,040 votes (53%), compared with 1,550 (27%) for Tim Miller of Stratford, 906 (16%) for Michael Smith of Loyal and 240 (4%) for Matthew Windheuser of Marshfield.
Awaiting Rozar in the November election will be Democrat Brian Giles, a Marshfield Democrat who was unopposed in the primary. Incumbent Rep. Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, did not seek reelection.
The 69th Assembly District is comprised of portions of Wood, Clark and Marathon counties.