A neighborhood on Eau Claire’s northeast side is closer to getting a small park that residents have fought for.
Plans for a neighborhood park in the Princeton Valley area are seeking approval Monday night from the city’s Plan Commission before going to the City Council later this month for a deciding vote.
“The neighborhood wants the park to happen,” said Councilwoman Emily Berge, who represents that part of Eau Claire.
Princeton Valley residents spoke up in 2018 City Council meetings when more homes were slated for vacant lots in their neighborhood, urging the city to save room for a park they had long expected would be included in the area.
In August 2018, developer Neil Haselwander donated two vacant lots totaling 1.13 acres of land along West Princeton Avenue for a future park as part of his plan to create 27 new residential lots on the north side of LaSalle Street.
Since then the Princeton Valley Neighborhood Association, city officials and design firm cbs² have worked together on what that new park should look like.
“They have included us in the process and our top priorities have been included,” Ken Van Es, a Princeton Valley neighborhood leader said in an email.
Among those are a couple of shelters and tables to create places to sit in the shade, a half-court for playing basketball, playground equipment for children of different ages and a paved recreation trail weaving through the park.
The land donated by Haselwander for the park straddles West Princeton Avenue, putting half of it on the east side of the road and half on the west.
“We have most of the amenities on the eastern part,” said Jeff Pippenger, the city’s community services director.
That flatter, square lot is a better fit for the playground, basketball court and one of the shelters — the more active part of the park where children are expected to play.
The other half of the park is a rectangular parcel on a hillside with tall power lines crossing it. That land will be home to a recreational trail and a shelter, but remain mostly in its natural state.
When the park would be built depends largely on the neighborhood’s ability to raise funds to pay for equipment there. Like major improvements to parks sought by vocal groups in recent years, the city is seeking a public-private partnership to push the project along.
Later this month, the city will consider a memorandum of understanding — an agreement — that requires Princeton Valley Neighborhood Association to raise funds for the park’s equipment while the city would take care of installation and maintenance of it.
Van Es said the current estimate for the park equipment is a little over $300,000.
The park’s plan does allow it to be built in different stages, Pippenger said, adding the different amenities as the neighborhood association is able to pay for them.
Berge lauded the Princeton Valley Neighborhood Association — one of the newer groups of its kind in Eau Claire — for moving the park project forward and said she believes they have the energy and momentum to raise the money.