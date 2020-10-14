EAU CLAIRE — Katherine Schneider will not forget the brief, heart-stopping moment when a car whooshed inches in front of her, nearly resulting in a catastrophic accident. Schneider, who is blind, has had a few close calls with vehicles while crossing the street with the aid of a white cane or her Seeing Eye dog.
Eau Claire resident Dan Sippl has similar stories. He has not been hit but has had close calls and knows friends struck by vehicles.
“I’ve felt the breeze of a car a couple of times,” said Sippl, who is visually impaired.
So has Denise Jess, who is legally blind and has experienced several near misses.
“Crossing streets is one of the greatest high-risk activities that people who are blind and visually impaired face on a regular basis,” said Jess, the CEO and Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired. “Many of us have had very, very close calls, and it’s terrifying. We’re doing our very best to follow the law and to exercise safety, but we’re one human against a big box of steel. We really, really need drivers to be paying attention, to keep alert and to have that awareness.”
Like any pedestrian, blind and visually impaired people utilizing a crosswalk have the right of way. When someone is using a white cane or guide dog for mobility assistance, drivers must stop at least 10 feet away to give the person plenty of room to safely cross. However, as Schneider, Sippl and Jess can attest, that isn’t always the case.
To try to increase awareness of the issue, a City Council proclamation officially marks today as White Cane Awareness Day in Eau Claire. The international day started in 1964 to spread information about the rights of blind and visually impaired people in public spaces.
Eau Claire is one of eight Wisconsin communities that proclaimed Oct. 15 White Cane Safety Day, something Schneider appreciates.
“This is more than just a law and a day; this is nitty gritty life,” Schneider said. “It is great that it gets pointed out at least once a year.”
During the City Council’s Tuesday meeting, Sippl accepted the proclamation. He is president of Randolph Sheppard Vendors of America, a national nonprofit that focuses on assisting blind vendors, and a board member of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.
In 1975, Sippl and his wife moved to Eau Claire, where they raised three daughters. He expressed pride to live in the area and gratefulness for the proclamation.
“This day really reaffirms our decision to make Eau Claire our home,” Sippl said to the council. “I’m very proud today that you recognize this and make Eau Claire the safe place it’s always been, and I encourage you to continue with that effort to make it a safe place for all of us.”
Sippl said many people haven’t directly interacted with blind or visually impaired people, so the day is important for public education.
“The more we can make awareness, the more we can mitigate and minimize the damages, the better off we’re all going to be,” Sippl said. “We with white canes like to move, and we like to move safely.”
Some blind and visually impaired people use white canes to help them navigate in public. Usually, the cane is swept back and forth a few feet in front of where a person is walking, which informs that person who and what is nearby.
Sippl is visually impaired because of retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary disease that has worsened his vision over time. He has used a white cane for about the past 25 years, beginning in his 40s.
“It’s a big safety factor for myself, but it’s also a safety for other people around me,” Sippl said.
Indeed, Sippl knew it was time to purchase a cane after he accidentally bumped into a frail woman he didn’t see.
“That was a wakeup call,” Sippl said.
He first used an identification cane, which is about three feet long and means the person using the cane is visually impaired. Sippl now uses a longer cane that better aids his mobility.
The city council proclamation includes language that Eau Claire residents “recognize the white cane as a tool of independence for blind and visually impaired pedestrians” and follow the White Cane Safety law. It also proclaims that “employers be aware of and utilize the employment skills of people who are blind or visually impaired and facilitate the expansion of opportunities for, and greater acceptance of, blind persons in the competitive labor market.”
Under Wisconsin state law, drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from a person using a crosswalk with a white cane or guide dog. Violating the law results in fines from $25 to $200 for the first offense and $50 to $500 for subsequent violations.
Jess often uses a white cane in public. In her experiences, drivers rarely follow the law requiring at least 10 feet of distance, which can be difficult to enforce.
“Those close calls usually go completely unchecked,” Jess said. “Everybody’s just happy that it didn’t end badly.”
Accessible crosswalks
A recent upgrade in Eau Claire appears to have made a street safer for blind and visually impaired people. The pedestrian crossing at the corner of Roosevelt Street and State Street near UW-Eau Claire was put up last year as part of capital improvements to State Street. It was installed because of the high volume of people who walk across that intersection.
Of the more than 670 marked crosswalks in Eau Claire, it is the first and only fully accessible crosswalk to people with vision loss in the city. It features poles with locator beacons on both sides of the crosswalk that beep every few seconds, allowing a blind person to know where the crosswalk button is located. Once the button is pushed, yellow lights are displayed and a voice says “yellow light is flashing” in English and Spanish. The voice speaks on both ends of the crosswalk, providing a sound to walk toward when crossing.
Leah Ness, Eau Claire deputy city engineer, said the crosswalk cost about $1,000 more than a crosswalk without a voice. She said it is too early to quantify the impact of the accessible crosswalk on traffic incidents but said the city has largely received positive feedback from users.
Schneider, who lives near the crosswalk, recognized the importance of the addition and hoped that more like it can be built.
“The city did something right,” Schneider said. “This is huge … Maybe we could do some more?”
Ness said there are future plans to install additional accessible crosswalks within the next year but did not specify locations.
Despite the accessibility measures, Schneider said the intersection can still pose danger.
“When I hear those cars thundering down State Street hill, and I push the button and … my guide dog is looking at those cars thundering down the hill, thinking ‘maybe yes, maybe no,’ it makes my heart skip a beat sometimes,” Schneider said.
When crossing a street, there is a level of trust blind or visually impaired people must have in drivers to obey the White Cane Safety law. That doesn’t always happen, since a driver may be distracted, something Schneider said is more common with the advent of smartphones.
The accessible crosswalk on State Street is a marked pedestrian crossing, not a signalized intersection with traffic signals such as stop lights. To be accessible, a signalized intersection should feature a locator beacon and a voice saying “Don’t walk” or “Wait” when it is unsafe to cross. When it is safe to cross, the voice says “Walk sign is on” and sometimes the name of the street to cross. Larger cities like Madison and Milwaukee have these types of accessible intersections, but Eau Claire does not.
At a signalized intersection, most blind and visually impaired people wait to hear the movement of parallel traffic and then walk across. Crossing the street is more dangerous when construction occurs, since that can drown out traffic sounds. Sippl also said electric vehicles, which hardly make any noise, have made it more difficult to hear when the road is clear.
Going forward
Misconceptions about white cane usage include thinking that everyone who uses one is completely blind. In reality, the vast majority of people who use a white cane have some degree of functional vision.
“There’s this huge range of what vision loss means,” Jess said.
Sippl agreed and said blind and visually impaired people can work at a variety of jobs.
“Most people don’t understand low vision,” Sippl said. “We may have a disability, but we still have ability. Everybody wants to be a productive member of society. We want to contribute … We want to do our share.”
More residents will likely be affected by white canes going forward, both directly and indirectly. Jess said there are about 110,000 people in Wisconsin who are blind or visually impaired. That population should increase due to the prevalence of vision loss for people ages 55 and over from diseases like diabetes and glaucoma.
If vision loss occurs, Jess said it should not be viewed as a disastrous occurrence, since assistance like white canes are available.
“The fear and the stigma about vision loss is still really, really significant,” Jess said. “At some point, you or someone you love could be impacted by vision loss, and it’s not a death sentence … The quality of life can still be incredibly wonderful.”
Jess added that the positive impact of universal access is not limited to blind or visually impaired people.
“Advocacy work that benefits one group now benefits many, and that also helps to open hearts and minds,” Jess said. “When we create more accessible communities … not only does the individual benefit, but the community does as well.”
The council proclamation and crosswalk in Eau Claire are small steps in making the community easier and safer to navigate for blind and visually impaired people, who will continue to advocate for accessibility.
“We know it’ll be a slow process, but we’re not giving up,” Sippl said.