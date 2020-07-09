UW-Eau Claire political science professor Eric Kasper wasn’t surprised about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday that stated President Donald Trump isn’t immune from investigation and his private tax returns could be viewed by a New York prosecutor.
“No president is above the law” is the main take-away from Thursday’s ruling, Kasper said.
In two separate 7-2 decisions, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked Congress from obtaining Trump’s tax returns at this time, but it allowed a New York prosecutor to subpoena the tax records as part of an investigation into Trump’s financial dealings.
“The legal experts expected something like this,” Kasper said. “The 7-2 (split) might have been surprising, only because they might have thought it would be closer.”
Both of Trump’s Supreme Court appointments, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, sided with the majority in the two rulings, joining chief justice John Roberts and the four judges considered to be liberals on the bench.
However, it isn’t cut and dried who won with these rulings, Kasper said.
“Between the two cases, it’s a mixed ruling,” he said.
Perhaps the other big take-away from these rulings is that the public is highly unlikely to see Trump’s tax returns before the November election. In the New York matter, the prosecutor will have to share those documents with a grand jury, and those hearings are closed to the public.
“Unless there is a leak in the grand jury proceeding, I don’t think the public will see those tax records before the election,” Kasper said. “Even when (New York prosecutors) have access to those documents is still to be determined.”
In Congress’s request to see the tax records, the Supreme Court opted to send that matter back to lower courts. While Kasper said there certainly could be court proceedings between now and November, appeals are likely, and those records probably won’t be available anytime soon.
When Trump’s attorneys argued the case before the Supreme Court several months ago, they contended that the president was immune from investigation while in office. However, the justices rejected that notion.
“If it is a legitimate grand jury inquiry, (the president) will have to submit documents,” Kasper said.
State Supreme Court
The Wisconsin Supreme Court also issued rulings on Thursday, announcing that nearly all the “lame-duck laws” — measures approved by the Republican-led Legislature in fall 2018 after Gov. Scott Walker lost his seat to Tony Evers and Democrat Josh Kaul won the race for state attorney general — are legal.
“Although it is an expansive reading of state power, it doesn’t surprise the legal experts in the state,” Kasper said.
Kasper said the intriguing thing about both the U.S. Supreme Court and state Supreme Court rulings Thursday is they both dealt with separation of powers issues.
“It’s something that has never been fully defined, and it’s been with us since the country began,” he said.
Ultimately, it leaves the third branch — the courts — to determine if the executive or legislative branch is correct.
“And we’ll see that for years to come,” Kasper said.
Kasper is the director of UW-Eau Claire’s Center for Constitutional Studies and an associate professor of political science. The Center for Constitutional Studies is a nonpartisan initiative that promotes research, education and community outreach on matters that relate to the Wisconsin Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.